EPS for Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) Expected At $0.80; New Jersey Resources (NJR)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

Analysts expect Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report $0.80 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 6.98% from last quarter’s $0.86 EPS. D’s profit would be $640.05M giving it 24.18 P/E if the $0.80 EPS is correct. After having $1.10 EPS previously, Dominion Energy, Inc.’s analysts see -27.27% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $77.38. About 302,089 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE

New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.12, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 106 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 87 decreased and sold equity positions in New Jersey Resources Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 57.87 million shares, down from 59.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding New Jersey Resources Corp in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 61 Increased: 73 New Position: 33.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 1.45% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation for 143,614 shares. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owns 76,500 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. has 1.01% invested in the company for 30,328 shares. The New York-based Griffin Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.79% in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc, a California-based fund reported 271,634 shares.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company has market cap of $4.45 billion. The firm operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Midstream, and Home Services and Other divisions. It has a 34.29 P/E ratio. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 521,200 residential and commercial clients in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $49.58. About 14,840 shares traded. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) has risen 13.95% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 29/03/2018 – NEW JERSEY NATURAL GAS – SEEKING TO ADJUST RATES EFFECTIVE OCT 1, TO RECOVER ABOUT $60.4 MLN RELATED NJ RISE & SAFE Il COSTS MADE THROUGH JUNE 30; 29/03/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to Recover Costs for Infrastructure Programs; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Jersey Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources Backs FY18 Net Financial Earnings Guidance of $2.55-$2.65/Share; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q BASIC NET FINANCIAL EPS $1.62, EST. 97C; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 NFE GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Financial Net $1.62/Shr; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q OPER REV. $1.02B, EST. $749.7M; 19/03/2018 – NJR Clean Energy Ventures Announces Sale of Two Dot Wind Farm; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY NET FINANCIAL EARNINGS $142.1 MLN VS $104.1 MLN

More notable recent New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Financially Strong Is New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is New Jersey Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:NJR) ROE Of 8.2% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) Might Not Be A Great Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Analysts await New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 255.56% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. NJR’s profit will be $12.57M for 88.54 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by New Jersey Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -88.98% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dominion Energy had 12 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, January 22 by JP Morgan. Mizuho initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $78 target in Friday, April 12 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wolfe Research given on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 45% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of -7.5% – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 14% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 62% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A also bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13. Another trade for 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 was made by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy in the United States. The company has market cap of $61.91 billion. The company??s Dominion Virginia Power segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution activities that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental clients in Virginia and North Carolina. It has a 42.24 P/E ratio. The Company’s Dominion Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold Dominion Energy, Inc. shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Management New York reported 1,988 shares stake. 141,174 were reported by Farmers And Merchants Inc. Pictet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.62% or 3.69M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 1,013 shares. Moody Financial Bank Division accumulated 48,513 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct has 61,100 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). New York-based Metropolitan Life Co has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, a Florida-based fund reported 3,290 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 77,728 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com reported 62,994 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,779 shares. The New York-based Lvw Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).