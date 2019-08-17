EPS for Dollarama Inc. (DOL) Expected At $0.47; Omers Administration Has Increased By $1.88 Million Its Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) Stake

Analysts expect Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) to report $0.47 EPS on September, 12.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 9.30% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. T_DOL’s profit would be $147.94M giving it 26.93 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Dollarama Inc.’s analysts see 42.42% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 617,021 shares traded. Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Omers Administration Corp increased Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (BHBK) stake by 58.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Omers Administration Corp acquired 78,400 shares as Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (BHBK)’s stock 0.00%. The Omers Administration Corp holds 213,300 shares with $5.28M value, up from 134,900 last quarter. Blue Hills Bancorp Inc now has $ valuation. It closed at $23.9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BHBK News: 17/04/2018 – Blue Hills Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Blue Hills Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHBK); 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital LLC Exits Position in Blue Hills Banc; 21/03/2018 Blue Hills Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Blue Hills Banc Drops 3.5%, Biggest Move of 2018; 24/04/2018 – Blue Hills Bancorp 1Q EPS 27c

Omers Administration Corp decreased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 225,513 shares to 936,128 valued at $162.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) stake by 313,145 shares and now owns 3.86M shares. Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold BHBK shares while 27 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 12.70 million shares or 2.53% less from 13.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Inc stated it has 12,547 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 4,788 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0% in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). Swiss Bankshares invested in 0% or 44,100 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) for 1.21 million shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) for 1,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 16,507 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Omers Administration Corp holds 213,300 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Rmb Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) for 38,502 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 25,600 shares. Northern Corporation accumulated 279,854 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK).

Among 5 analysts covering Dollarama (TSE:DOL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Dollarama has $46 highest and $40 lowest target. $42.60’s average target is -15.84% below currents $50.62 stock price. Dollarama had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by National Bank Canada. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Scotia Capital maintained Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Raymond James.