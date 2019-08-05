EPS for Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Expected At $0.90; FORTEM RESOURCES (FTMR) Shorts Raised By 23.83%

Analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report $0.90 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 21.74% from last quarter’s $1.15 EPS. DLTR’s profit would be $215.63M giving it 25.90 P/E if the $0.90 EPS is correct. After having $1.14 EPS previously, Dollar Tree, Inc.’s analysts see -21.05% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.74% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $93.25. About 1.95M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold Dollar Tree, Inc. shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough And has 1.15% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 78,198 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Ls Inv Limited Com holds 10,256 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 3,668 were reported by Livingston Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 181,566 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 49,235 were accumulated by Decatur Mgmt. 175 are owned by North Star Investment Management. 601,641 were reported by Glenmede Trust Na. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.08% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corp, Minnesota-based fund reported 94 shares. holds 118,547 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Portolan Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Dollar Tree had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Raymond James maintained the shares of DLTR in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group given on Wednesday, March 20. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital given on Monday, April 8. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 7. RBC Capital Markets maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Thursday, March 7. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $110 target.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $99,980 were bought by Lewis Lemuel E on Friday, March 15.

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $22.34 billion. It operates in two divisions, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. It currently has negative earnings. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00.

