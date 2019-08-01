EPS for Dollar General (DG) Expected At $1.58; Covington Capital Management Has Trimmed Citigroup (C) Holding By $2.02 Million

Analysts expect Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report $1.58 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 3.95% from last quarter’s $1.52 EPS. DG’s profit would be $408.14 million giving it 21.02 P/E if the $1.58 EPS is correct. After having $1.48 EPS previously, Dollar General Corporation’s analysts see 6.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $132.82. About 886,678 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch

Covington Capital Management decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 22.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Covington Capital Management sold 32,584 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Covington Capital Management holds 114,363 shares with $7.12 million value, down from 146,947 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $154.70B valuation. The stock decreased 3.77% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.11M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – SOFI IS SAID TO HIRE FORMER CITIGROUP EXEC RICHARD GARSIDE; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $57; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S EN+ GROUP PLC SAYS WAS INFORMED BY LATE EVENING ON FRIDAY, 6 APRIL 2018, THAT CITI DEPOSITARY RECEIPT SERVICES CLOSED BOOKS OF EN+ GROUP PLC 144A (CUSIP 29355E109) AND REG S (CUSIP 29355E208)…; 09/05/2018 – Noble Corp at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT COMMENTS ON CARD DEAL AT ANNUAL MEETING; 03/05/2018 – Super Retail Target Lifted 2.3% to A$9/Share by Citi; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 13/04/2018 – Finding the New Normal in Energy Financing at Citigroup: Q&A

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup: Time To Be Careful – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.60 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Co has invested 1.45% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 767,661 shares. Palisade Management Ltd Liability Nj holds 11,985 shares. The Missouri-based Acr Alpine Capital Ltd Co has invested 2.58% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Boston Advisors Llc reported 18,354 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr stated it has 350 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 4.05M are held by Causeway Capital Management Limited Com. Markel Corporation stated it has 13,570 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors reported 5,948 shares. Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fayez Sarofim Company invested in 0% or 14,906 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Llc holds 88,917 shares. First Corporation In holds 0.06% or 1,382 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt reported 9.22M shares stake. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri reported 48,011 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company has market cap of $34.31 billion. The firm offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products comprising paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food products, such as cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; perishables consisting of milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine; snacks that comprise candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter medicines, as well as soap, body wash, shampoo, dental hygiene, and foot care products; pet products, which include pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products. It has a 21.8 P/E ratio. It also provides seasonal products, including decorations, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery products, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware products, and automotive and home office supplies; and home products consisting of kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen products, beds, and bath soft goods.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold Dollar General Corporation shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth Management reported 1,956 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company holds 5,713 shares. Moody Bancorp Trust Division reported 62,868 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated reported 0.11% stake. Bb&T Securities Limited Co owns 248,041 shares. Hrt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 68,300 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 23,000 are owned by Weiss Multi. Banque Pictet Cie Sa invested in 0.13% or 55,393 shares. Jackson Square Partners Ltd Co has 3.57M shares. 8,755 are owned by Creative Planning. Moreover, Majedie Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.76% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 38 shares. Toth Financial Advisory has 45 shares for 0% of their portfolio.