EPS for DISH Network (DISH) Expected At $0.65; Kansas City Southern (KSU) Sellers Decreased By 4.45% Their Shorts

Analysts expect DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report $0.65 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 21.69% from last quarter’s $0.83 EPS. DISH’s profit would be $302.08M giving it 15.39 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.65 EPS previously, DISH Network Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 596,551 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had a decrease of 4.45% in short interest. KSU’s SI was 2.16 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.45% from 2.26 million shares previously. With 1.38M avg volume, 2 days are for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)’s short sellers to cover KSU’s short positions. The SI to Kansas City Southern’s float is 2.15%. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $123.01. About 220,711 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU); 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40

Among 7 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Kansas City Southern had 14 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital Markets maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 18. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, January 7 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 20.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation services. The company has market cap of $12.30 billion. The firm operates north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and various ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It has a 21.37 P/E ratio. It also operates direct rail passageway between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas serving MexicoÂ’s industrial cities and three of its seaports; and owns a 157-mile rail line extending from Laredo, Texas to the port city of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Among 3 analysts covering DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. DISH Network had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of DISH in report on Thursday, February 14 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The stock of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19.

