EPS for DISH Network (DISH) Expected At $0.65; 1 Analysts Covering EnLink Midstream, (ENLC)

Analysts expect DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report $0.65 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 21.69% from last quarter’s $0.83 EPS. DISH’s profit would be $305.39M giving it 16.05 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.65 EPS previously, DISH Network Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 1.14M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B

Among 3 analysts covering EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. EnLink Midstream had 7 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, March 22. Citigroup initiated EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 15. See EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) latest ratings:

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.59 million activity. DEFRANCO JAMES had bought 10,000 shares worth $304,800 on Monday, February 4. $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares were bought by Ortolf Tom A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH Network Corporation shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs holds 848,932 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gru owns 851 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 12,100 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Cibc World Markets invested in 0.06% or 219,815 shares. Us National Bank De invested in 3,072 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia reported 41,260 shares stake. Metropolitan Life holds 0.04% or 24,697 shares in its portfolio. 285,261 are held by Adage Cap Partners Gp Limited Liability Company. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp owns 79,060 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp reported 407 shares stake. Penn Davis Mcfarland stated it has 0.1% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 787,968 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 44,111 shares. New South Capital Mgmt, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1.25M shares.

Among 3 analysts covering DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. DISH Network had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Guggenheim. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 14. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.61 billion. It operates through two divisions, DISH and Wireless. It has a 14.15 P/E ratio. The firm provides video services under the DISH brand.

The stock increased 0.91% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 927,709 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average