EPS for Discover Financial Services (DFS) Expected At $2.12; Cullen Capital Management Lifted Suntrust Banks (STI) Position

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased Suntrust Banks Inc. (STI) stake by 2.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullen Capital Management Llc acquired 24,520 shares as Suntrust Banks Inc. (STI)’s stock declined 5.00%. The Cullen Capital Management Llc holds 900,730 shares with $53.37M value, up from 876,210 last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now has $28.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $63.17. About 72,027 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 22/05/2018 – Federman & Sherwood Investigates SunTrust Bank, Inc. for Data Breach; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/04/2018 – SunTrust Ranks #1 in J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction with Home Equity Line of Credit; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST EFFICIENCY RATIO TO FALL BELOW 60% IN NEXT 12 MOS: CEO; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,441 MLN VS $1,366 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/04/2018 – Mack-Cali at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/05/2018 – Installed Building Site Visit Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 17

Analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report $2.12 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 10.99% from last quarter’s $1.91 EPS. DFS’s profit would be $686.30M giving it 9.46 P/E if the $2.12 EPS is correct. After having $2.15 EPS previously, Discover Financial Services’s analysts see -1.40% EPS growth. It closed at $80.2 lastly. It is down 2.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 22/05/2018 – UK’s DFS Furniture CEO Ian Filby to retire; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI TRUST CAN PROVIDE MORE VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services; 02/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 13/03/2018 – Discover Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Discover Financial Services, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DFS); 22/05/2018 – Discover Earns a Perfect 100 Score for LGBTQ Equality Five Years in a Row

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased Siemens Ag (SMAWF) stake by 9,130 shares to 32,350 valued at $3.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Roche Holding Ag (RHHVF) stake by 3,700 shares and now owns 23,585 shares. Vodafone Group Plc (Adr) (NASDAQ:VOD) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SunTrust Banks had 12 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the shares of STI in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. Macquarie Research upgraded SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) on Friday, February 8 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird on Monday, January 28 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, February 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 4 by UBS. Sandler O’Neill downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 8 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of STI in report on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Friday, February 8, the company rating was downgraded by Bernstein. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11 to “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc owns 251,173 shares. Usca Ria Limited Company holds 0.77% or 60,392 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 20,316 shares stake. Kessler Gp Limited Company owns 1,048 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.08% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 4,868 shares. Argent Mngmt Limited Liability owns 1.20 million shares. C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd accumulated 0% or 86 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt has 0.14% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Smith Asset Management Group Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Cornerstone invested in 31,000 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Lc stated it has 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Legal General Pcl holds 0.09% or 2.80M shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 304 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aviva Pcl holds 0.07% or 169,781 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1.25 million shares.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Merger of Equals Between BB&T and SunTrust Will Create Truist – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fiverr And CrowdStrike Are Rocking – Take A Look At Doppelgangers Upwork And Zscaler – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 7 Best Acquisitions of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2U Is Bridging the Gap Between Education and Technology – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Discover Financial Services (DFS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover, Fifth Third, Regions discuss capital plans – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Visa Stock May Not Be the Best Credit-Card Name – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Discover Financial Services (DFS) to Increase Quarterly Dividend to $0.44/Share and Repurchase up to $1.63 Billion – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold Discover Financial Services shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copeland Cap Management Limited holds 0.25% or 50,877 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.09% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 4.92M shares. Interest invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Arrow holds 466 shares. Salem Investment Counselors accumulated 55,061 shares. Meritage Port Mngmt, Kansas-based fund reported 70,837 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Services Ma has 0.07% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 2.42 million shares. Blackrock has 0.08% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 23.83 million shares. Hilltop reported 3,278 shares. Schroder Inv Gru has 998,748 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 6.31M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, a Louisiana-based fund reported 17,300 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt holds 26,954 shares. Highland Mgmt L P stated it has 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Hsbc Plc has invested 0.04% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Among 5 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Discover Financial had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The rating was reinitiated by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, May 3 with “Outperform”. Bank of America initiated Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Nomura.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $25.96 billion. It operates in two divisions, Direct Banking and Payment Services. It has a 9.88 P/E ratio. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer services and products, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.