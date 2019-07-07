EPS for Discover Financial Services (DFS) Expected At $2.12; CBS (CBS) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. CBS had 10 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) on Friday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Atlantic Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 17 by Moffett Nathanson. See CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) latest ratings:

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $57 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $72

15/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $54

11/02/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

17/01/2019 Broker: Moffett Nathanson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report $2.12 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 10.99% from last quarter’s $1.91 EPS. DFS’s profit would be $686.30M giving it 9.46 P/E if the $2.12 EPS is correct. After having $2.15 EPS previously, Discover Financial Services’s analysts see -1.40% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $80.2. About 803,489 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 23/05/2018 – Discover Financial Services to Launch Innovation Program This Coming Fall at Northern Illinois University; 16/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Rent-To-Own and Land Installment Contracts; 22/05/2018 – DFS Furniture COO Tim Stacey to Replace Retiring CEO Ian Filby; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Tops EPS Views — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL NET CHARGE-OFF RATE, EXCLUDING PURCHASED CREDIT-IMPAIRED LOANS, INCREASED 48 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YR TO 3.17%; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS: GEICO TO END USING JOB STATUS, EDUCATION TO SET RATES; 24/04/2018 – NY DFS ORDERS INSURERS TO UPDATE RESPONSE & RECOVERY PLANS; 19/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE COS. TO WEIGH REPUTATION RISK OF NRA TIES; 18/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – UK’s DFS Furniture CEO Ian Filby to retire

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Who Wins and Who Loses If CBS and Viacom Merge? – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Could a CBS-Viacom Merger Create a New Streaming Giant? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.50 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. It has a 6.49 P/E ratio. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS Corporation shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Cap Advisors Lc holds 0.02% or 550 shares. 189 were reported by Earnest Prtn Limited Liability. Balyasny Asset Ltd accumulated 173,824 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc has 0.02% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 13,060 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Covington Cap Management holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Gp Incorporated owns 1,386 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Heritage Wealth accumulated 119 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co accumulated 0.06% or 4,685 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp stated it has 12,303 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Conning has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Letko Brosseau Associate reported 1.78M shares. Shapiro Management Lc holds 2.55M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York accumulated 0.03% or 3,950 shares. Raymond James Associates stated it has 208,004 shares.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.01. About 1.37M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 25/04/2018 – Viacom Rosy Results Poised to Boost Negotiating Stance With CBS; 04/04/2018 – Viacom rejects CBS’s below-market takeover; 17/05/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: Judge rules against CBS in its effort to strip company control from Shari Redstone; 18/05/2018 – The issues stem from Redstone’s efforts to try to reunite CBS with Viacom on terms rejected by Moonves; 03/05/2018 – CBS Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 21/05/2018 – CBS’s “60 Minutes” ran a segment Sunday night on Google’s unparalleled power in search; 29/05/2018 – Redstones’ NAI Says It Is No Longer Seeking CBS-Viacom Merger; 12/03/2018 – Betsy DeVos had a tense interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes,” which aired Sunday; 17/05/2018 – CBS board seeks court approval for special dividend; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM PREPARING COUNTER PROPOSAL TO CBS TO ASK FOR MORE THAN 0.62 CBS SHARES FOR EVERY VIACOM SHARE

Among 5 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Discover Financial had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by JMP Securities. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 6 with “Overweight”. Nomura maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) rating on Friday, April 26. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $8600 target. The company was reinitiated on Friday, May 3 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold Discover Financial Services shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Co holds 0.01% or 2,909 shares. Piedmont Inc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 13,573 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested 0.06% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 92 were accumulated by Fred Alger Management Inc. Daiwa Sb holds 930 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kessler Investment Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Plante Moran Financial Advsrs accumulated 751 shares. The Florida-based Steinberg Glob Asset has invested 0.13% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). The Us-based Ancora Ltd has invested 0.28% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Daiwa Gru reported 18,650 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation invested in 0% or 701 shares. 780 were reported by West Oak Capital Lc. Turtle Creek Asset Mngmt stated it has 622,000 shares or 3.4% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 3.76M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $25.96 billion. It operates in two divisions, Direct Banking and Payment Services. It has a 9.88 P/E ratio. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer services and products, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.