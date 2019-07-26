EPS for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) Expected At $1.88; Chanticleer Holdings (BURG) Shorts Decreased By 5.31%

Analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report $1.88 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.85 EPS change or 82.52% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. DIN’s profit would be $32.96M giving it 12.13 P/E if the $1.88 EPS is correct. After having $1.90 EPS previously, Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s analysts see -1.05% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $91.25. About 105,957 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 26.56% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.13% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance; 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Enhanced Applebee’s® To Go Experience Has Arrived to Save Mealtime; 16/04/2018 – Applebee’s® Is Giving Guests More For Their Money With Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS REAFFIRMS YR VIEWS; 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11

Chanticleer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BURG) had a decrease of 5.31% in short interest. BURG’s SI was 21,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.31% from 22,600 shares previously. With 18,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Chanticleer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BURG)’s short sellers to cover BURG’s short positions. The SI to Chanticleer Holdings Inc’s float is 0.66%. The stock increased 5.17% or $0.0428 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8707. About 117,138 shares traded. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) has declined 58.49% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.92% the S&P500.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full service dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.73 million. The firm owns and operates 9 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 10 company-owned locations in the United States and 12 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 11 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns and operates 7 firm owned locations under the Just Fresh name in Charlotte, North Carolina; and 9 full service restaurants under the Hooters name in the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dine Brands Global had 7 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Friday, February 22. Maxim Group maintained Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating.