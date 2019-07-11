EPS for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) Expected At $0.33; 9 Bullish Analysts Covering Walmart Inc. (WMT)

Among 16 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Walmart had 28 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Wednesday, January 23. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, May 17. Citigroup maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Thursday, February 21. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $120 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Tuesday, February 19. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. Daiwa Securities maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 17 with “Overweight”. See Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to report $0.33 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. DCOM’s profit would be $11.90 million giving it 14.40 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 3.13% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 359 shares traded. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has declined 1.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DCOM News: 05/04/2018 – Dime Community Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 39C; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.47%, EST. 2.45%; 22/03/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 22/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Ratings at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 2.2% of Dime Community

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the unitary savings bank holding firm for Dime Community Bank that provides financial services and loans for housing in New York. The company has market cap of $685.43 million. It accepts deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 14.54 P/E ratio. The firm also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; small investment property loans; one- to four-family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, including acquisition, land development and construction loans, finance loans and leases, and small business administration loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.58 million shares or 3.15% more from 24.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) for 14,749 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 11,500 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 59,601 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 56,300 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 48,546 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). First Hawaiian Bank reported 0% in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 0.01% or 77,313 shares. 57,669 are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 3,172 shares. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru has invested 0% in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Comerica State Bank reported 30,664 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) for 850 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 137,597 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Division accumulated 303 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold Walmart Inc. shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Mngmt has 0% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 38,893 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 44,625 shares. Telemus Ltd owns 0.12% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 16,804 shares. Moreover, Schroder Inv Grp has 0.1% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 624,165 shares. Charter Tru Communication reported 44,656 shares. Essex Financial Svcs holds 0.18% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 6,158 shares. Eastern Comml Bank reported 115,395 shares. First Mercantile reported 4,990 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Financial Advantage has 66,637 shares. Gulf International National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Budros Ruhlin Roe stated it has 16,705 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). First Merchants has 46,844 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc invested in 0.12% or 1,742 shares. Sound Shore Mngmt Inc Ct holds 2.1% or 1.12 million shares in its portfolio.

