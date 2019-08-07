EPS for Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) Expected At $-0.63; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Upped By $2.46 Million Its Pool (POOL) Stake

Analysts expect Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report $-0.63 EPS on August, 15.They anticipate $0.53 EPS change or 530.00% from last quarter’s $-0.1 EPS. After having $2.77 EPS previously, Dillard's, Inc.’s analysts see -122.74% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 62,889 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase); 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q Net $80.5M; 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years; 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dillard’s, Inc. IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Dillard’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Up This Quarter; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017; 18/05/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dillard’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDS); 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 16/04/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased Pool Corporation (POOL) stake by 15.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa acquired 15,000 shares as Pool Corporation (POOL)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa holds 109,000 shares with $17.98 million value, up from 94,000 last quarter. Pool Corporation now has $7.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $192.02. About 37,347 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q EPS 75c; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 15/05/2018 – United Aqua Group, one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry, announces that POOLCORP® is no longer the preferred distributor for its swimming pool products or building…; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Dillard's, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 15.23 million shares or 7.17% less from 16.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Management reported 1.24 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Limited Com has invested 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Voya Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 4,553 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp stated it has 3,392 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Fmr Limited Co holds 0% or 126 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 95,621 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Landscape Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.14% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). New Amsterdam Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 16,927 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 0.01% or 641,277 shares. Schroder Mgmt Gp, a Maine-based fund reported 354,872 shares. Invesco holds 129,951 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Prns Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 6,351 shares. 208,270 are held by D E Shaw And.

Dillard's, Inc. operates as fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail Operations and Construction. It has a 11.05 P/E ratio. The company??s stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $45,488 activity. 800 shares were bought by CONNOR ROBERT C, worth $45,488.

Among 2 analysts covering Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dillard’s had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of DDS in report on Monday, March 4 to “Sell” rating. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Wedbush maintained Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.09% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 10,500 shares. Opus Cap Lc stated it has 7,165 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. National Bank Of America De stated it has 261,394 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 28,285 shares. Monroe Bancshares And Trust Mi owns 8,338 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 75,814 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt stated it has 108,128 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Mgmt holds 0.12% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) or 590,696 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd reported 5,819 shares. 385,482 are owned by Gilder Gagnon Howe Company Limited Company. Clough Capital Ptnrs LP stated it has 3,400 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 34,923 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Epoch Inv Prns reported 54,511 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Moreover, Eulav Asset Management has 0.62% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) stake by 17,198 shares to 13,729 valued at $611,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 20,140 shares and now owns 9,749 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was reduced too.

