EPS for Digi International Inc. (DGII) Expected At $0.04; SARTORIUS AG PREFERRED STOCK (SUVPF) Sellers Increased By 5.96% Their Shorts

SARTORIUS AG PREFERRED STOCK (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) had an increase of 5.96% in short interest. SUVPF’s SI was 590,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.96% from 557,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 5902 days are for SARTORIUS AG PREFERRED STOCK (OTCMKTS:SUVPF)’s short sellers to cover SUVPF’s short positions. It closed at $203.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report $0.04 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 55.56% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. DGII’s profit would be $1.12 million giving it 79.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Digi International Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $12.66. About 123,696 shares traded or 0.93% up from the average. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has declined 0.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 30/05/2018 – TDK Names Digi-Key Distributor of the Year; 14/03/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD DSOM.KL – LARS-AKE VALDEMAR NORLING RESIGNS AS CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – YEAR -AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 373.1 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 1.57 BLN RGT; 15/03/2018 – Advantech to Unveil Solutions and Strategies Enabling a New Era of Intelligent Customer and Employee Communications at the Digi; 22/05/2018 – Kingbright Recognizes Digi-Key with “Achievement Award 2017, Outstanding Sales Performance”; 26/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC DGII.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.76 TO $0.88; 21/05/2018 – Wakefield-Vette Honors Digi-Key with Distributor Award “In Recognition of Highest NPI Revenue Growth”; 18/05/2018 – Phoenix Mecano Recognizes Digi-Key as #1 Distributor for 2017; 26/04/2018 – Digi Intl Sees 3Q Adj EPS 21c-Adj EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – Digi Intl 2Q Rev $54.8M

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.13 million activity. 41,000 shares were sold by Riley Kevin C., worth $553,484 on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Nyland Jon A. sold 33,071 shares worth $437,395.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company has market cap of $355.23 million. The firm provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It has a 30.14 P/E ratio. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus -to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Digi International Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.73 million shares or 1.26% more from 22.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd has invested 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Lc holds 240,847 shares. Moreover, Perritt Mgmt Inc has 0.38% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Barclays Public Limited Company has 20,107 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 357,140 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fin has 0% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 532,969 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Punch Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.21 million shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 46 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 42,072 shares. Meeder Asset reported 8,759 shares stake. Argent Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 202,255 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) or 79,469 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 365,056 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 830 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides laboratory and process technologies and equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.60 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. It has a 104.27 P/E ratio. The Bioprocess Solutions division offers products, technologies, and services ranging from fermentation, cell cultivation, filtration, and purification to media storage and transportation for the biopharmaceutical industry.