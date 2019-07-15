EPS for Digi International Inc. (DGII) Expected At $0.04; California Resources (CRC) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering California Resources (NYSE:CRC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. California Resources had 5 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”. See California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) latest ratings:

13/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $19 New Target: $20 Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Initiates Coverage On

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report $0.04 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 55.56% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. DGII’s profit would be $1.12M giving it 81.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Digi International Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 3,144 shares traded. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has declined 0.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 04/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL SAYS ANNOUNCED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ON APRIL 2 UNDER WHICH CO TO ELIMINATE ABOUT 60 EMPLOYMENT POSITIONS – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL – THE 60 EMPLOYMENT POSITIONS TO BE ELIMINATED SPAN CURRENT FISCAL QTR ENDING JUNE 30 AND SUBSEQUENT FISCAL QTR ENDING SEPT. 30; 30/05/2018 – TDK Names Digi-Key Distributor of the Year; 29/05/2018 – Panasonic Recognizes Digi-Key as E-Commerce Distributor of the Year; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Passives Catalog Distributor of the Year; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 13/04/2018 – DiGi com Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.0497; 12/03/2018 – Digi-Key Launches WeChat Part Search Function to Enhance Customer Experience at Electronica China 2018; 26/04/2018 – Digi Intl Sees 3Q Adj EPS 21c-Adj EPS 26c; 21/05/2018 – Qualtek Honors Digi-Key with 2017 Distributor of the Year Award

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.13 million activity. Nyland Jon A. sold $698,757 worth of stock or 52,398 shares. $553,484 worth of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) shares were sold by Riley Kevin C..

More notable recent Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Digi International Inc. (DGII) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Computer Networking Industry Prospects Not So Bright – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Digi International IoT Global Conference Awards Recognize Groundbreaking IoT Innovators and Leaders – PRNewswire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Holding Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company has market cap of $364.21 million. The firm provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It has a 30.9 P/E ratio. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus -to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Digi International Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.73 million shares or 1.26% more from 22.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Rbf Lc holds 0.02% or 13,825 shares. Archon Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.24% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Invesco has 299,185 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 61,023 shares stake. Ameritas Inv Partners reported 2,313 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Brandywine Glob Ltd Company has invested 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 74,749 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0% or 49,502 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 72,025 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Royal National Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Fmr Lc has invested 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII).

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold California Resources Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 197,037 shares or 0.00% without change from 197,037 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability (Wy) has 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Adams Asset Advsr Lc holds 197,006 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 27 shares.

More notable recent California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About California Resources Corporation (CRC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AUY, HL among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Twst.com published: “California Resources Corporation: California Resources Corporation Announces Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On California Resources Corporation (CRC) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “This California Resources Sell-Off Is Unwarranted – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production firm in the State of California. The company has market cap of $973.39 million. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 3.78 P/E ratio. The firm holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage.