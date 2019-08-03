EPS for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) Expected At $-0.69; Scotia Capital Has Decreased Its Manulife Finl (MFC) Stake

Analysts expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) to report $-0.69 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 8.00% from last quarter’s $-0.75 EPS. After having $-0.81 EPS previously, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s analysts see -14.81% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.25. About 25,834 shares traded. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) has declined 57.49% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.49% the S&P500. Some Historical DFFN News: 03/04/2018 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Reports 2017 Financial Results and Provides Business Update; 10/05/2018 – DIFFUSION PHARMA – BELIEVE CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS TO ENABLE CO TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE REQUIREMENTS THROUGH JUNE 2019; 03/04/2018 – DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $8.9 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Scotia Capital Inc decreased Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) stake by 9.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scotia Capital Inc sold 1.12 million shares as Manulife Finl Corp (MFC)’s stock declined 1.26%. The Scotia Capital Inc holds 10.83M shares with $182.95 million value, down from 11.96M last quarter. Manulife Finl Corp now has $33.57B valuation. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $17.09. About 1.86 million shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Will Use Net Proceeds to Refinance Current Assets; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ESTIMATED TOTAL ACQUISITION COST IS ABOUT US$398.9 MLN; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 08/05/2018 – Manulife Releases 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report and Public Accountability Statement; 29/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Manulife Financial Corp; 27/04/2018 – MANULIFE HOLDINGS BHD MNLF.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST AND FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 8.0 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY END 31 DEC 2017; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Manulife Financial Corp. On Other; 10/05/2018 – Italy Benefits Massively From ECB Bond Buying, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Debentures’ Interest at 3.317% Until 2023, and Thereafter at Rate of 0.78% Over 3-Month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. The company has market cap of $10.57 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme ; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM.

