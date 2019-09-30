EPS for Diebold Nixdorf, (DBD) Expected At $0.24; Mak Capital One Has Increased Cenovus Energy (CVE) Stake

Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report $0.24 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.85 EPS change or 139.34% from last quarter’s $-0.61 EPS. DBD’s profit would be $18.42 million giving it 11.73 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated’s analysts see 300.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 757,478 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 23/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF NAMES ELLEN COSTELLO TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 8.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 15/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english; 13/03/2018 – DIEBOLD’S CFR DOWNGRADED TO B1 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Loss/Shr 94c; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS, REV VIEWS; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Diebold’s Cfr To B1; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.30; 10/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Leading Innovations For Accelerated Banking At RBR Self-Service Banking Europe 2018

Since May 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $92,882 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by GREENFIELD GARY G, worth $45,658.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce services, software, and technology for financial, commercial, and industrial customers. The company has market cap of $864.16 million. The firm operates in four divisions: North America; Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Latin America. It currently has negative earnings. It offers financial self-service solutions and technologies, including automated teller machine outsourcing, ATM security, deposit automation, recycling and payment terminals, and software.