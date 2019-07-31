EPS for DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) Expected At $1.21; Ion Geophysical (IO) Sellers Decreased By 7.19% Their Shorts

Analysts expect DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report $1.21 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.83% from last quarter’s $1.2 EPS. DKS’s profit would be $111.36M giving it 7.68 P/E if the $1.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s analysts see 95.16% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.17. About 1.10 million shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.09% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS AND ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 25/04/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Multi-Year Partnership Between GameChanger And The National Federation Of State High School Ass; 13/03/2018 – UNDER ARMOUR SINKS; DICK’S SAYS UAA APPAREL WEAKNESS HURT SALES; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING REVERSES 9.3% LOSS, GAINS AS MUCH AS 2.1%; 03/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Ramps Up Gun Control Push, Hires Lobbyist; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Profit Jumps as Gun Restrictions Have Muted Impact on Sales; 16/03/2018 – DICK’S STORE VISITS UNAFFECTED BY NEW GUN RULES: INMARKET; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO expects to lose customers over gun stance; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N FY SHR VIEW $2.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: WEBSITE GLITCHES HURT ONLINE SALES DURING 4Q

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company has market cap of $3.42 billion. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear products and accessories. It has a 11.34 P/E ratio. The firm also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

More notable recent DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Macy’s Has an Unexpected New Partner – Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Meet Macyâ€™s Newest Collaboration With Dickâ€™s and Miracle-Gro – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Short Squeeze Stocks With Big Upside Potential – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s (NYSE:DKS) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gargoyle Advisor holds 1.48% or 41,865 shares in its portfolio. 15,500 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. National Bank Of Mellon holds 0.03% or 3.15 million shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund L P has 4.39M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 94,424 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 7,716 shares. The Ohio-based Mai Capital has invested 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Bamco accumulated 367,960 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 7,386 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,219 shares. 2.88M are held by Northern Corp. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 405,220 shares. World Asset Mngmt owns 6,572 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Communications reported 1.24 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Euclidean Management Lc holds 26,413 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Dick`s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Dick`s Sporting Goods had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Susquehanna. Robert W. Baird maintained DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $36 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 12. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $36 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report.