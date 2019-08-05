EPS for DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) Expected At $1.21; Black Diamond Capital Management Raised By $433,845 Its Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Stake

Analysts expect DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report $1.21 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.83% from last quarter’s $1.2 EPS. DKS’s profit would be $114.91 million giving it 6.81 P/E if the $1.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s analysts see 95.16% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $32.97. About 1.41 million shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 16/03/2018 – DICK’S STORE VISITS UNAFFECTED BY NEW GUN RULES: INMARKET; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY CapEx $250M; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – IN 2018, CO ANTICIPATES CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS & ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – BEGINNING IN 2018, CO WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE QUARTERLY OUTLOOK; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS- FOR 2018 SEES CONSOLIDATED SAME STORE SALES BETWEEN ABOUT FLAT TO LOW SINGLE-DIGIT FALL ON 52-WEEK TO 52-WEEK COMPARATIVE BASIS; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s doesn’t blame gun stance for holiday sales slide; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q Net $60.1M; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: EXITING FITNESS-TRACKER BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – Gun Stance May Hurt Struggling Dick’s Sporting Goods; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: PRIVATE BRANDS TO GET MORE SPACE THIS YEAR

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) stake by 44.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc acquired 144,615 shares as Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS)’s stock rose 3.69%. The Black Diamond Capital Management Llc holds 468,464 shares with $1.64 million value, up from 323,849 last quarter. Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc now has $79.74 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 566 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 14.78% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold CPSS shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 10.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 11.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Mellon invested in 0% or 90,124 shares. Black Diamond Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 1.62% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co has 0% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 326,607 shares. Vanguard Inc has 0% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). 39,416 are owned by Zpr Inv Mngmt. Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 34,846 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.01% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Second Curve Cap Limited Com has invested 5.26% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). 3,925 were accumulated by Valley Advisers. Charles Schwab Management Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Qs Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). 8,360 are owned by Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Savings Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS).

More notable recent Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CPS Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Nasdaq:CPSS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CPS to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Gun Stocks on the Move in Wake of Deadly Mass Shootings – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “DICK’S Sporting Goods Launches “DSG” – A New Brand Created For Every Athlete – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Under Armour Stock Gained 10% in June – Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Macy’s Has an Unexpected New Partner – Motley Fool” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Dick’s Sporting Goods debuts private label line – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Dick`s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Dick`s Sporting Goods had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Susquehanna. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. Wedbush maintained it with “Hold” rating and $37 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 12. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”.