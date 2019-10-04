EPS for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) Expected At $-0.27; Doheny Asset Management Increased Uniqure N V F (QURE) Position

Doheny Asset Management increased Uniqure N V F (QURE) stake by 52.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Doheny Asset Management acquired 7,910 shares as Uniqure N V F (QURE)’s stock rose 2.71%. The Doheny Asset Management holds 23,055 shares with $1.80M value, up from 15,145 last quarter. Uniqure N V F now has $1.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $41.26. About 240,637 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 07/05/2018 – UniQure: Gross Proceeds From Offering $147.5M; 09/04/2018 – $QURE flying +15%; 30/04/2018 – UniQure: Robert Gut and David Meek Nominated to Bd of Directors; 14/03/2018 uniQure Announces 2017 Financial Results and Recent Company Progress; 01/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PROPOSED OFFERING; 07/05/2018 – UniQure Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects Cash and Cash Equivalents Will Be Sufficient to Fund Ops Into Early 2020; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 09/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V. | COLLER INTL PARTNERS V A LP: SC 13D/A

Analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to report $-0.27 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 22.86% from last quarter’s $-0.35 EPS. After having $-0.35 EPS previously, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -22.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 62,566 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 08/03/2018 – DICERNA SEES SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND DEVELOPMENT THRU 2019; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending; 08/03/2018 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 90c; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.90; 09/04/2018 – Dicerna Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM REACHES SETTLEMENT PACT WITH DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS; 30/05/2018 – Dicerna Doses First Primary Hyperoxaluria Patient with DCR-PHXC in Group B Portion of PHYOX Phase 1 Clinical Trial; 14/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Believes It Has Sufficient Cash Through 2019, Assuming No New Fundin; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO

Among 4 analysts covering uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. uniQure has $80 highest and $6700 lowest target. $74’s average target is 79.35% above currents $41.26 stock price. uniQure had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by SunTrust on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $974.13 million. The company's preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It currently has negative earnings. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited.

