EPS for Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Expected At $0.03; Shorts at Superior Energy Services (SPN) Raised By 9.59%

Superior Energy Services Inc (NYSE:SPN) had an increase of 9.59% in short interest. SPN’s SI was 10.37M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.59% from 9.46M shares previously. With 2.99M avg volume, 4 days are for Superior Energy Services Inc (NYSE:SPN)’s short sellers to cover SPN’s short positions. The SI to Superior Energy Services Inc’s float is 6.84%. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.25. About 1.66 million shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 76.35% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN); 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY $500.0M EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY- EXCHANGE OFFER, INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 11 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME, NOW EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M

Analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report $0.03 EPS on July, 25.DSX’s profit would be $3.05 million giving it 30.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Diana Shipping Inc.’s analysts see -57.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.64. About 295,991 shares traded or 61.00% up from the average. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 25.57% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 10/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Melia With United; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – CHARTER OF M/V HOUSTON IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE FOR M/V MYRTO OF $14,000/DAY,MINUS 4.75% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 13 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LOS ANGELE; 04/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Los Angeles With SwissMarine; 10/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V MELIA WITH UNITED BULK; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$21,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE; 27/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Aliki With SwissMarine

Among 2 analysts covering Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Diana Shipping had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) earned “Buy” rating by Drewry Financial on Friday, February 22.

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company has market cap of $370.48 million. The firm transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It has a 22.75 P/E ratio. It operates a fleet of 48 dry bulk vessels comprising 23 Panamax, 4 Kamsarmax, 3 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

More notable recent Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Atalandi With Uniper – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Date for the 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diana Shipping commences self tender offer to purchase up to 2M shares – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Innovative Industrial Properties, Bluegreen Vacations, and Diana Shipping Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shipping eyes turn to Marine Money Week in NYC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold Superior Energy Services, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,167 were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn accumulated 346,818 shares. Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Texas Permanent School Fund has 105,875 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 0.04% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 4.99 million shares. Covalent Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.26% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 366,540 shares. Pnc Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 144,431 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Company invested in 50,079 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 3.38M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 234,884 shares. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 119,212 shares or 0% of the stock. Mitchell Grp reported 429,845 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 642,052 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 7 analysts covering Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Superior Energy Services had 12 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co downgraded the shares of SPN in report on Thursday, January 17 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Friday, March 15 to “Hold”. On Thursday, January 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Underperform”. On Wednesday, January 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Capital One to “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to natural gas and crude oil exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $207.73 million. It operates through four divisions: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and makes and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $42,850 activity. $42,850 worth of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) was bought by FUNK JAMES M on Monday, March 11.