EPS for Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) Expected At $-0.50; MACROMILL ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (MCCLF) Sellers Decreased By 2.71% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) to report $-0.50 EPS on August, 13.After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s analysts see 1,150.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.06. About 47,885 shares traded. Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

MACROMILL INC ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:MCCLF) had a decrease of 2.71% in short interest. MCCLF’s SI was 61,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.71% from 62,800 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 102 days are for MACROMILL INC ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:MCCLF)’s short sellers to cover MCCLF’s short positions. It closed at $11.77 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Macromill, Inc. provides marketing research services worldwide. The company has market cap of $479.06 million. The firm offers online marketing research, mobile marketing research, global marketing research, consumer buying patterns research and consumer buying data, qualitative and quantitative marketing research, and marketing consulting services. It has a 11.57 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the Internet marketing research planning/design and creation of analytical reports; and ASP business based on the proprietary automatic Internet research system.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. operates as a shipping company. The company has market cap of $481.08 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It currently has negative earnings. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production.