EPS for Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) Expected At $-0.89; Neenah (NP) Sellers Decreased By 15.72% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) to report $-0.89 EPS on August, 5 before the open.They anticipate $0.56 EPS change or 169.70% from last quarter’s $-0.33 EPS. After having $-0.53 EPS previously, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.’s analysts see 67.92% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 1.41 million shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) had a decrease of 15.72% in short interest. NP’s SI was 448,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 15.72% from 531,700 shares previously. With 156,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)’s short sellers to cover NP’s short positions. The SI to Neenah Inc’s float is 2.71%. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $63.85. About 48,156 shares traded. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.17% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH SAYS 2Q NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE MAY BE $30M-$40M; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH TO START PROCESS TO SELL BRATTLEBORO PLANT; 28/03/2018 – Neenah at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $66,918 activity. $66,918 worth of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) was sold by Benz Noah Samuel on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold Neenah, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 14.21 million shares or 4.63% less from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 26,009 shares. Granite Invest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 235,385 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Legal And General Group Plc holds 43,292 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 25,727 shares. Northern Tru, Illinois-based fund reported 363,911 shares. Wellington Gru Llp accumulated 1.00M shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De reported 116,584 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). 5,680 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.01% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 3,132 shares. Bb&T owns 27,134 shares. Brinker Cap holds 9,453 shares.

Neenah Paper, Inc. produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The companyÂ’s Technical Products segment provides filtration media for transportation, water, and other filtration markets; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; coated lightweight abrasive paper for use in the automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries; label and tag products for variable and digital printing; latex saturated and coated papers; premask, medical packaging, image transfer, publishing, and security papers; and other specialty products, including clean room papers, durable printing papers, release papers, and furniture backers. It has a 34.33 P/E ratio. The Company’s Fine Paper and Packaging segment makes and sells writing, text, cover, and specialty papers and envelopes used in corporate identity packages, advertising collateral, premium labels and packaging, and wide format applications.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $39,640 activity. Gaffney Paul G bought $39,640 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 19,373 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 24,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 20,745 shares or 0% of the stock. Mraz Amerine And Associate holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 76,511 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). State Street Corp holds 0% or 2.73M shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 806,710 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 12,260 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 194,069 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Comml Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 918,836 shares. Principal Group Inc holds 519,072 shares. Raymond James Assocs owns 221,705 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diamond Offshore Drilling had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Sell” on Monday, March 11.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig.