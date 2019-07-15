EPS for Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) Expected At $-0.87; Empire State Realty Trust Class A (ESRT) Sellers Increased By 15.28% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) to report $-0.87 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.54 EPS change or 163.64% from last quarter’s $-0.33 EPS. After having $-0.53 EPS previously, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.’s analysts see 64.15% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.06. About 470,043 shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B

Empire State Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:ESRT) had an increase of 15.28% in short interest. ESRT’s SI was 3.07 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.28% from 2.66M shares previously. With 956,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Empire State Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:ESRT)’s short sellers to cover ESRT’s short positions. The SI to Empire State Realty Trust Inc Class A’s float is 2.15%. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 235,656 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 8.36% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $39,640 activity. The insider Gaffney Paul G bought $39,640.

Among 3 analysts covering Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Diamond Offshore Drilling had 8 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Sell”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 28 by Pareto.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , focuses on owning, managing, operating, and acquiring office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company has market cap of $4.56 billion. It also intends to provide construction services to tenants and other entities. It has a 41.5 P/E ratio.

Among 2 analysts covering Empire State Realty (NYSE:ESRT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Empire State Realty had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by BMO Capital Markets.

