EPS for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) Expected At $-0.28; 1 Analysts Covering Terex (TEX)

Analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to report $-0.28 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 30.00% from last quarter’s $-0.4 EPS. After having $-0.27 EPS previously, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s analysts see 3.70% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.56. About 63,016 shares traded. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) has declined 54.51% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Terex (NYSE:TEX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Terex has $39 highest and $3100 lowest target. $36.29’s average target is 48.36% above currents $24.46 stock price. Terex had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of TEX in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. Evercore downgraded it to “In-Line” rating and $3100 target in Friday, May 31 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Credit Suisse maintained Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Outperform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of TEX in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $39 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. See Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) latest ratings:

31/05/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $39 Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $37 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $33 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $38 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Hold New Target: $39 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $37 New Target: $39 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $32 New Target: $37 Maintain

More notable recent DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present at the 2019 Intellisight Investor Conference on August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DiaMedica Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DiaMedica Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financials and Provide a Business Update August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) CEO Rick Pauls on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mallinkckrodt’s Terlipressin, Deciphera Offering, Sellas Reboots On Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. The company has market cap of $30.74 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing DM199 for the treatment vascular dementia; and DMDx, a diagnostic tool to measure human tissue kallikrein-1 levels.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells lifting and material processing products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Aerial Work Platforms , Cranes, and Materials Processing (MP). It has a 128.74 P/E ratio. The AWP segment designs, makes, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brand names.

More notable recent Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Terex Corporation’s (NYSE:TEX) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Terex Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:TEX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Terex -11% after slashing full-year earnings, revenue guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Terex (TEX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Steve Filipov, President of Terex Cranes, to Leave Terex – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Terex Corporation shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 0.02% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 15,923 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 13,621 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stevens Management L P reported 17,093 shares. 11,443 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Management L P. Bank & Trust, a Missouri-based fund reported 10,612 shares. Verition Fund Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Jpmorgan Chase Commerce accumulated 173,891 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 108,966 shares. Principal Fincl reported 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Utah Retirement reported 12,436 shares stake. Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 7,111 shares. United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Prns Llp has invested 0.04% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Metropolitan Life Ny owns 2,326 shares.

The stock increased 4.80% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.46. About 1.76M shares traded or 52.47% up from the average. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 01/05/2018 – Terex: Guidance Reflects 1Q Results and Capital Market Actions, Expectation for Continued Growth and Operational Improvements in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 20/04/2018 – DJ Terex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEX); 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 10/04/2018 – Terex Increases Revolving Credit Facility From $450Million to $600 Million; 17/05/2018 – TEREX CORP HOLDER MARCATO CAPITAL REPORTS 7.3% STAKE; 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65

Since March 7, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $78.31 million activity. 8 shares valued at $235 were bought by BARR KEVIN A on Wednesday, July 10. 439 Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares with value of $12,981 were bought by SHEEHAN JOHN D. Marcato Capital Management LP also sold $34.69M worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Friday, March 29. HENRY BRIAN J bought $3,443 worth of stock.