EPS for DHX Media Ltd. (DHX) Expected At $-0.03; Signet Jewelers LTD (SIG) Sentiment Is 1.09

Analysts expect DHX Media Ltd. (TSE:DHX) to report $-0.03 EPS on September, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter's $-0.04 EPS. After having $0.03 EPS previously, DHX Media Ltd.'s analysts see -200.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.48. About 197,041 shares traded or 26.33% up from the average. DHX Media Ltd. (TSE:DHX) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Signet Jewelers LTD (SIG) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.27, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 104 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 95 trimmed and sold positions in Signet Jewelers LTD. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 49.40 million shares, up from 49.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Signet Jewelers LTD in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 44 Reduced: 51 Increased: 70 New Position: 34.

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company has market cap of $199.66 million. It operates through three divisions: Content Business, DHX Television Ltd., and Copyright Promotions Licensing Group. It currently has negative earnings. The firm focuses on children's, youth, and family productions; offers animation programs; and provides production services.

DHX Media Ltd. (TSE:DHX)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

The stock increased 1.80% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 2.08M shares traded or 8.99% up from the average. Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) has declined 70.57% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.57% the S&P500.

Grace & White Inc Ny holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited for 254,530 shares. Causeway Capital Management Llc owns 2.64 million shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc has 0.44% invested in the company for 147,522 shares. The Texas-based Maverick Capital Ltd has invested 0.38% in the stock. Ironwood Financial Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 24,299 shares.

Analysts await Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 46.15% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SIG’s profit will be $14.61M for 10.62 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Signet Jewelers Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. The company has market cap of $620.55 million. The Company’s Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall regional brands. It currently has negative earnings. As of January 28, 2017, this division operated 1,588 stores.