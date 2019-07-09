EPS for DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) Expected At $-0.03; 10 Analysts Bullish WEX Inc. (WEX)

Among 13 analysts covering WEX (NYSE:WEX), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. WEX had 16 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wolfe Research maintained WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of WEX in report on Wednesday, January 16 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) rating on Friday, February 22. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $190 target. The stock of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $197 target in Friday, March 22 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $222 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 13. On Wednesday, June 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. See WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) latest ratings:

Analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 82.35% from last quarter's $-0.17 EPS. After having $0.12 EPS previously, DHT Holdings, Inc.'s analysts see -125.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.98. About 641,084 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 54.45% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.02% the S&P500.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company has market cap of $9.04 billion. It operates through three divisions: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. It has a 68.94 P/E ratio. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services.

The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 265,213 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 39 investors sold WEX Inc. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.18% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). State Street Corp owns 1.02 million shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 13,203 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,180 shares. First Advsrs Lp reported 6,628 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0.03% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 11,167 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 3.99 million shares. M&T Comml Bank Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 1,076 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0.01% or 176,690 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Lc, New York-based fund reported 8,302 shares. Shellback Cap Lp reported 48,080 shares. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp New York reported 0.27% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Raymond James Associates holds 0.01% or 19,052 shares in its portfolio.

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. The company has market cap of $849.16 million. As of March 21, 2017, its fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers, including 19 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframax tankers. It currently has negative earnings.