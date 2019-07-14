EPS for Dermira, Inc. (DERM) Expected At $-0.90; Idexx Laboratories Has 1.26 Sentiment

Analysts expect Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) to report $-0.90 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 57.89% from last quarter’s $-0.57 EPS. After having $-1.49 EPS previously, Dermira, Inc.’s analysts see -39.60% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.76. About 552,110 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 11.27% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC – LEBRIKIZUMAB PHASE 2B STUDY ENROLLING PATIENTS, DATA EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA SEES 2018 OTHER REV. ABOUT $39M; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – THIS WOULD FURTHER BROADEN CLINICAL VALUE OF CIMZIA; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – DATA ADDED INCLUDES PHARMACOKINETIC STUDIES DEMONSTRATING NEGLIGIBLE TO LOW TRANSFER OF CIMZIA THROUGH PLACENTA; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – UCB ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CIMZIA® (CERTOLIZUMAB PEGOL) IN PATIENTS WITH MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management LP Exits Position in Dermira; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 27/04/2018 – UCB REPORTS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CIMZIA® (CERTOLIZUMAB PEG; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2.4% Position in Dermira

Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 260 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 207 reduced and sold their stock positions in Idexx Laboratories Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 72.09 million shares, down from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Idexx Laboratories Inc in top ten positions decreased from 12 to 10 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 165 Increased: 178 New Position: 82.

Among 8 analysts covering Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Dermira had 18 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Mizuho. Raymond James upgraded Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) on Thursday, January 17 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Leerink Swann. Needham maintained Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) rating on Monday, March 25. Needham has “Buy” rating and $22 target. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, March 15. H.C. Wainwright maintained Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) rating on Friday, March 15. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $13 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold Dermira, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opaleye Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 400,000 shares. Acuta Partners Ltd holds 636,500 shares or 4.1% of its portfolio. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Com reported 0.07% stake. Oracle Management has invested 3.94% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Voya Inv Mngmt Lc reported 0% stake. Laurion Cap Limited Partnership owns 46,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Grp Inc Inc invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.04% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) or 81,930 shares. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Trellus Mgmt Communications Lc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 13,582 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% or 2,928 shares. Rhenman Asset stated it has 500,329 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Sectoral Asset stated it has 41,902 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Nomura Inc stated it has 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM).

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases. The company has market cap of $470.13 million. The company's pipeline includes three late-stage product candidates, such as Glycopyrronium tosylate, an anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule designed to target sebum production, following topical application is in Phase III development for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, a novel, humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13, for which the firm is planning to initiate a Phase IIb dose-ranging study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. It currently has negative earnings. It has a licensing agreement with Roche to develop and commercialize lebrikizumab for atopic dermatitis and other potential indications.

More notable recent Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/25/2019: AGN, GMDA, DERM, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dermira up 9% premarket on Abbvie/Allergan deal – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stocks Soar 7% in June – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid Dermira’s (NASDAQ:DERM) Painful 63% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IDEXX (IDXX) Gains Traction From Solid CAG, Global Strength – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IDEXX Labs chief on medical leave after bike mishap – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “IDEXX Labs (IDXX) Chairman, President and CEO, Jonathan Ayers, Taking Medical Leave of Absence – StreetInsider.com” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Top 8 Tech Stocks of 2019 (So Far) – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $9.56 million activity.

Capital Counsel Llc Ny holds 11.2% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for 685,892 shares. Fundsmith Llp owns 4.47 million shares or 5.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Capital Management Inc has 4.92% invested in the company for 474,280 shares. The New York-based Tirschwell & Loewy Inc has invested 4.35% in the stock. Bamco Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 4.02 million shares.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and distributes services and products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.45 billion. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other divisions. It has a 64.31 P/E ratio. The firm provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assays; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.