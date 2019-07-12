EPS for Denison Mines Corp. (DML) Expected At $-0.01; Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) Has 1.4 Sentiment

Analysts expect Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Denison Mines Corp.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.48% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7. About 612,755 shares traded or 179.08% up from the average. Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (TYPE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 74 funds increased or opened new positions, while 53 trimmed and sold holdings in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. The funds in our database now have: 36.14 million shares, down from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 41 Increased: 49 New Position: 25.

More notable recent Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Encana Corporation (TSE:ECA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mogo Finance Technology (TSE:MOGO) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 124% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stellar Falls 10% In Rout – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining and related activities in Canada. The company has market cap of $412.39 million. The firm is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties; and extraction, processing, and sale of uranium. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 60% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company has market cap of $718.78 million. The firm offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It has a 45.36 P/E ratio. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers.

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $7.94M for 22.62 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.73% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.94% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.19. About 34,677 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) has declined 19.38% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.47 — $0.52; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 3c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTED EILEEN CAMPBELL AND DENISE WARREN AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 17/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference May 23; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Eileen Campbell and Denise Warren Directors; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 12c; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Pamela Lenehan Chair of the Bd

More notable recent Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Monotype Imaging Holdings (NASDAQ:TYPE) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 41% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “European shares flat, Daimler’s profit warning knocks auto stocks – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Only This Type of Investor Should Try to Game EA Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Best Biotech Stocks of 2019 So Far – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.