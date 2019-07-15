EPS for Deluxe (DLX) Expected At $1.60; Amerigas Partners LP Has 0.97 Sentiment

Analysts expect Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report $1.60 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $1.4 EPS. DLX’s profit would be $69.82M giving it 6.42 P/E if the $1.60 EPS is correct. After having $1.46 EPS previously, Deluxe Corporation’s analysts see 9.59% EPS growth. It closed at $41.11 lastly. It is down 42.49% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.92% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.29-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Rev $491.9M; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 EPS $5.52-EPS $5.72; 10/05/2018 – Deluxe Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.29 TO $1.35; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.80; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN

Amerigas Partners LP (APU) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 63 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 65 cut down and sold stock positions in Amerigas Partners LP. The active investment managers in our database now own: 20.36 million shares, down from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Amerigas Partners LP in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 46 Increased: 34 New Position: 29.

AmeriGas Partners, L.P. through its subsidiary, AmeriGas Propane, L.P., distributes propane and related equipment and supplies in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.24 billion. It serves approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, wholesale, and motor fuel clients in 50 states through approximately 1,900 propane distribution locations. It has a 25.58 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s propane is used for home heating, water heating, and cooking purposes; to fire furnaces, as a cutting gas, and in other process applications; as a supplemental fuel and motor fuel; and for tobacco curing, chicken brooding, crop drying, and orchard heating applications.

Analysts await AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.24 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by AmeriGas Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -116.90% negative EPS growth.

Energy Income Partners Llc holds 2.34% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. for 4.43 million shares. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owns 61,050 shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Albert D Mason Inc has 1.05% invested in the company for 46,454 shares. The Massachusetts-based North American Management Corp has invested 0.46% in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 298,947 shares.

