EPS for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (DFRG) Expected At $-0.06; Reinsurance Group of America Common (RGA) SI Decreased By 5.08%

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated Common (NYSE:RGA) had a decrease of 5.08% in short interest. RGA’s SI was 1.12M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.08% from 1.18 million shares previously. With 373,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated Common (NYSE:RGA)’s short sellers to cover RGA’s short positions. The SI to Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated Common’s float is 1.79%. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $159.16. About 141,799 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has declined 1.78% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.21% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Rev $3.17B; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP AMENDS BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF CHINA CONTINENT INSURANCE WILL BE CHANGED TO RMB15.12 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB 98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 23/04/2018 – RGA Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 14/03/2018 Reinsurance Group of America to Host Investor Day; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reinsurance Group of America Incor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGA)

Analysts expect Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) to report $-0.06 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 127.27% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc.’s analysts see -40.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.92. About 433,064 shares traded. Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) has declined 64.75% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DFRG News: 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group to Buy Barteca Restaurant Group — Deal Digest; 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s will acquire Barteca Restaurant Group for $325 million in cash; 16/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Opening of Del Frisco’s Grille in Westwood; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. TO ACQUIRE BARTECA RESTAURANT GROUP FOR $325 MILLION IN CASH; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S TO BUY BARTECA RESTAURANT GROUP FOR $325M IN CASH; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC DFRG.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.66 TO $0.76; 08/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Sees FY Total Comp Restaurant Sales Growth Flat to 2%; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S SEES FY ADJ EPS 66C TO 76C, EST. 69C; 08/03/2018 Del Frisco’s Restaurant 4Q Loss/Shr 73c; 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant 1Q Adj EPS 10c

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $265.21 million. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, and Del Frisco's Grille brand names. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops and fresh seafood.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering Del Frisco’s Restaurant (NASDAQ:DFRG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Del Frisco’s Restaurant had 4 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan initiated Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) on Friday, February 15 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Stephens.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $12.66 million activity. Another trade for 130,000 shares valued at $868,000 was made by ARMISTICE CAPITAL – LLC on Thursday, April 25.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $531,514 activity. Another trade for 2,753 shares valued at $394,199 was made by Laughlin John P Jr on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $137,315 were sold by HENDERSON ALAN C.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company has market cap of $9.96 billion. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. It has a 13.09 P/E ratio. The firm also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, and lapse risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks, as well as develops and markets technology solutions for the insurance industry.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.