EPS for Deere & Company (DE) Expected At $2.83; Enochian Biosciences (ENOB) Shorts Up By 58.01%

Enochian Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENOB) had an increase of 58.01% in short interest. ENOB’s SI was 28,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 58.01% from 18,100 shares previously. With 43,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Enochian Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s short sellers to cover ENOB’s short positions. The SI to Enochian Biosciences Inc’s float is 0.34%. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.89. About 19,933 shares traded. Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) has risen 22.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.25% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report $2.83 EPS on August, 16.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 9.27% from last quarter’s $2.59 EPS. DE’s profit would be $897.10M giving it 15.05 P/E if the $2.83 EPS is correct. After having $3.52 EPS previously, Deere & Company’s analysts see -19.60% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $170.39. About 1.94M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, makes, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. The company has market cap of $189.68 million. The Company’s lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $54.01 billion. The company??s Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery. It has a 16.59 P/E ratio. This segment also offers hay and forage equipment, such as self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; turf and utility equipment, including riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment, as well as associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

