EPS for Deere & Company (DE) Expected At $2.82; Shorts at SK Telecom CO LTD. (SKM) Raised By 55.27%

SK Telecom CO LTD. (NYSE:SKM) had an increase of 55.27% in short interest. SKM’s SI was 1.06 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 55.27% from 682,100 shares previously. With 339,000 avg volume, 3 days are for SK Telecom CO LTD. (NYSE:SKM)’s short sellers to cover SKM’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $22.05. About 330,553 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps

Analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report $2.82 EPS on August, 16 before the open.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 8.88% from last quarter’s $2.59 EPS. DE’s profit would be $893.93 million giving it 13.32 P/E if the $2.82 EPS is correct. After having $3.52 EPS previously, Deere & Company’s analysts see -19.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $150.21. About 568,120 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ. EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; BOOSTS YEAR ADJ. NET VIEW; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunications services in South Korea. The company has market cap of $14.60 billion. It offers wireless voice transmission services; cellular global roaming services; and interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks. It has a 4.89 P/E ratio. The firm also provides wireless data communication services that allow subscribers to text, graphic, audio, and video messages; and wireless Internet services.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $47.62 billion. The company??s Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery. It has a 14.62 P/E ratio. This segment also offers hay and forage equipment, such as self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; turf and utility equipment, including riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment, as well as associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.