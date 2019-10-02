EPS for Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Expected At $2.30; Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Petrofac Ltd (LON:PFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Petrofac Ltd has GBX 761 highest and GBX 460 lowest target. GBX 586.67’s average target is 51.63% above currents GBX 386.9 stock price. Petrofac Ltd had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Numis Securities. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 9. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Sector Performer” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. See Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) latest ratings:

01/10/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 670.00 Maintain

12/09/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 640.00 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: Kepler Cheuvreux Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 610.00 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 500.00 New Target: GBX 460.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 400.00 New Target: GBX 640.00 Upgrade

08/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 670.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 670.00 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 460.00 New Target: GBX 539.00 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 821.00 New Target: GBX 761.00 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 670.00 Maintain

The stock decreased 2.69% or GBX 10.7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 386.9. About 541,268 shares traded. Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the gas and oil production and processing industry worldwide. The company has market cap of 1.37 billion GBP. It operates through three divisions: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. It has a 6.09 P/E ratio. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore gas and oil industry.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The company has market cap of $4.17 billion. It offers premium footwear under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and sidewalk surfers shoe, and yoga mat and beer cozy sandal collections under the Sanuk brand name. It has a 15.52 P/E ratio. The firm also provides running footwear under the Hoka brand name; and fashion casual footwear using sheepskin and other plush materials under the Koolaburra brand.

Among 3 analysts covering Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Deckers Outdoor has $188 highest and $16900 lowest target. $177.33’s average target is 22.75% above currents $144.47 stock price. Deckers Outdoor had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Positive” rating on Tuesday, May 14 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, May 24. The stock of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Pivotal Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold Deckers Outdoor Corporation shares while 121 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 0.08% more from 30.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cordasco Financial Networks holds 0.01% or 40 shares in its portfolio. The Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 0.09% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Whittier Tru Com holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv holds 0.03% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) or 265,584 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 458,273 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 14,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt reported 374,874 shares. Pnc Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Nomura holds 0% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 1,197 shares. Smith Graham And Com Invest Advsrs L P owns 1.28% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 67,621 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 109,233 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 17,055 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Ls Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.03% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK).