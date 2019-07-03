EPS for Dean Foods Company (DF) Expected At $-0.04; Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Bunge Limited (BG) Stake

Analysts expect Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 125.00% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. After having $-0.41 EPS previously, Dean Foods Company’s analysts see -90.24% EPS growth. The stock increased 10.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.07. About 2.39 million shares traded. Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) has declined 81.66% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.09% the S&P500. Some Historical DF News: 08/05/2018 – Dean Foods 1Q Raw Milk Costs Fell 16%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dean Foods Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DF); 04/04/2018 – AgProfessional: Is Milk Giant Dean Foods Ripe for Takeover?; 03/04/2018 – Milk Giant Dean Foods Seen as Takeover Target After Share Plunge; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CEO RALPH SCOZZAFAVA COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 30/04/2018 – SEC OBTAINED JUDGMENTS IN DEAN FOODS INSIDER TRADING CASE; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS: WON’T GIVE VOLUME OUTLOOK FOR `QUITE A LONG TIME’; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DEAN’S CFR TO B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO DF.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $0.55 TO $0.80

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased Bunge Limited (BG) stake by 20.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 17,800 shares as Bunge Limited (BG)’s stock rose 0.19%. The Pentwater Capital Management Lp holds 67,200 shares with $3.57M value, down from 85,000 last quarter. Bunge Limited now has $8.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.73. About 365,185 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 2; 01/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 1; 02/05/2018 – CHINA `VERY DELIBERATELY’ NOT BUYING U.S SOYBEANS: BUNGE CEO; 27/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-From Volkswagen to Bunge, concession holders in Brazil face hefty bill; 20/04/2018 – ADM, Bunge Merger Talks Are Said to Have Ended Without Agreement; 14/05/2018 – Cargill has ‘significant concerns’ over U.S.-China trade strategy; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Cuts 2018 Sugar & Bioenergy EBIT View to $40M-$60M; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Limited Increases Qtrly Div on Common Shrs and Declares Dividends on Preference Shrs

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company has market cap of $98.17 million. The firm makes, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products. It currently has negative earnings. It sell its products under approximately 50 national, regional, and local proprietary or licensed brands, and private labels, including DairyPure, TruMoo, Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean??s, Friendly's, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold Dean Foods Company shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 79.11 million shares or 2.04% more from 77.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advisors Lc invested in 2,917 shares. Hbk Invs Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) for 16,814 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 74,989 shares. United Ser Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 13,709 shares. Alliancebernstein L P reported 52,200 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 280,569 shares. Fire Grp stated it has 0% in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). 1.11M were reported by Northern Trust. 120,812 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp. Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) for 14.40 million shares. Pnc Fincl Group reported 1,609 shares stake. California-based California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). D E Shaw has invested 0% in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) stated it has 0% in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 18,404 shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dean Foods Co had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) earned “Sell” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc stake by 63,197 shares to 104,197 valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1. It also upped Zuora Inc stake by 55,000 shares and now owns 200,090 shares. Disney Walt Co (Put) was raised too.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. BG’s profit will be $46.69 million for 42.98 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap reported 51,760 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 0% stake. Regions Fin has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). First Manhattan reported 0% stake. Yorktown Management And Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Numerixs Inv Tech reported 9,234 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 724,949 shares. 29,496 were accumulated by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. 700 are held by Credit Agricole S A. Lederer & Associates Invest Counsel Ca reported 30,130 shares. Moore Capital Management Limited Partnership accumulated 665,000 shares. Aqr Management Ltd reported 424,449 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank owns 25,402 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 16,108 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. Shares for $8.16M were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $512,777 was bought by Zachman Brian. $205,600 worth of stock was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. FRIBOURG PAUL J had bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01M. The insider HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00M.

Among 3 analysts covering Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bunge Limited had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $72 target in Friday, February 22 report. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, February 22.