EPS for Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) Expected At $-0.16; Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) Has 0.18 Sentiment

Analysts expect Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) to report $-0.16 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 30.43% from last quarter’s $-0.23 EPS. After having $-0.49 EPS previously, Dawson Geophysical Company’s analysts see -67.35% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.12. About 53,582 shares traded. Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) has declined 69.25% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DWSN News: 21/04/2018 – ACER: A Better Dawson Terrace Park; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve American Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 14/03/2018 – CIMIC GROUP LTD CIM.AX – THIESS, SECURED A A$190 MLN CONTRACT EXTENSION FROM ANGLO AMERICAN TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE MINING SERVICES AT DAWSON SOUTH; 08/05/2018 – Morien Appoints Dawson Brisco as President; 14/03/2018 – CIMIC’S THIESS WINS A$190M DAWSON SOUTH EXTENSION PROJECT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dawson Geophysical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DWSN); 03/05/2018 – Dawson Geophysical 1Q Rev $49.9M; 08/05/2018 – MORIEN NAMES DAWSON BRISCO AS PRESIDENT; 27/04/2018 – Allan Dawson: Bayer, Monsanto deal on track for U.S. approval by end of May: source | Reuters #westcdnag; 13/03/2018 ANZ BANK NAMES RICHARD DAWSON HEAD OF LOANS/SPECIALIZED FINANCE

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.18 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.99, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 2 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 11 decreased and sold their positions in Harvest Capital Credit Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 305,620 shares, down from 310,518 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Harvest Capital Credit Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

Analysts await Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.25 per share. HCAP’s profit will be $1.21M for 12.48 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Harvest Capital Credit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation for 68,550 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 27,153 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 54,556 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William & Co Il has invested 0% in the stock. Covington Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 459 shares.

The stock increased 1.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 16,386 shares traded or 22.16% up from the average. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) has declined 7.27% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAP News: 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.23; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Capital Strategies Buys New 1% Position in MarineMax; 15/03/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT DELAYS FORM REPORTS IN 10-K FILING; 15/03/2018 – Harvest Cap Credit Corp Delays Form 10-K Filing and Postpones Earnings Release and Call; 15/03/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT – NOW PLANS TO REPORT FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QTR & YR ENDED DEC 31, 2017 ON MARCH 30; 02/04/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit Corporation Announces December 31, 2017 Financial Results; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT – JOLSON SUCCEEDS RICHARD BUCKANAVAGE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – INITIAL TERM OF ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT IS FROM APRIL 29, 2018, TO APRIL 29, 2020; 03/05/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT HAS SUBSTANTIALLY SAME TERMS AS PREVIOUS ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT WITH JMP CREDIT ADVISORS; 15/03/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit: Senior Investment Professional With Responsibility for Portfolio Company Resigned

More notable recent Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Micro-Cap and Small-Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying – Investorplace.com” on September 09, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “JMP Group LLC: JMP Group Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes – The Wall Street Transcript” published on September 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “JMP Group Announces Pricing of Senior Notes – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Harvest Capital Credit declares $0.08 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Fortune.com‘s news article titled: “WeWork Had Money to Spend. Now, Several of Its Businesses Are on the Chopping Block: Term Sheet – Fortune” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development firm providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. The company has market cap of $60.56 million. It prefers to invest in North America companies. It has a 27.04 P/E ratio. The firm invest in multiple layers of a company's capital structure, from senior secured debt to subordinated debt and minority equity capital.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the continental United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $49.23 million. The firm acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including gas and oil companies, and independent gas and oil operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. It currently has negative earnings. It operates seismic crews that supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas.