EPS for Dassault Systemes SE (DASTY) Expected At $0.71; Shorts at CANON F ORDINARY SHARES (CAJFF) Raised By 2.42%

CANON INC F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CAJFF) had an increase of 2.42% in short interest. CAJFF’s SI was 6.35 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.42% from 6.20M shares previously. With 2,600 avg volume, 2442 days are for CANON INC F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CAJFF)’s short sellers to cover CAJFF’s short positions. It closed at $26.67 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) to report $0.71 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.74% from last quarter’s $0.73 EPS. DASTY’s profit would be $184.20 million giving it 50.29 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. After having $0.77 EPS previously, Dassault Systemes SE’s analysts see -7.79% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $142.82. About 6,023 shares traded. Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Canon Inc. manufactures and sells office multifunction devices , plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. The company has market cap of $28.51 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit. It has a 13.46 P/E ratio. The Office Business Unit segment makes, markets, and services a range of office MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, production print products for print professionals, laser multifunction printers, digital production printing systems, continuous feed printers, wide-format printers, and document solutions, as well as provides software, services, and solutions.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software applications and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $37.05 billion. The firm offers SOLIDWORKS, a software solution for design, simulation, technical communication, and product data management; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D CAD design; GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides a scientific collaborative environment for biological formulated products and advanced materials. It has a 55.79 P/E ratio. It also offers SIMULIA, a simulation software solution for product, nature, and life; DELMIA manufacturing activities management solutions that help improve visibility into, control over, and synchronization across manufacturing activities and supply chain processes; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions; ENOVIA that offers collaborative enterprise business process applications; 3DEXCITE software, solutions, and computer-generated imagery services; EXALEAD that enables organizations to access, analyze, and reveal enterprise digital intellectual properties and external information; and NETVIBES dashboard, which enables enterprises to identify and manage everything on real-time personalized dashboards.