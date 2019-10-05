EPS for Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Expected At $0.20; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tesla has $40000 highest and $158 lowest target. $268.14’s average target is 15.86% above currents $231.43 stock price. Tesla had 20 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $240 target in Monday, April 8 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. See Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to report $0.20 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 600.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. DAR’s profit would be $33.11M giving it 23.48 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Darling Ingredients Inc.’s analysts see 25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.78. About 603,959 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Darling Ingredients’ Euro Notes ‘BB+’ Rtg; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR); 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC WILL ACHIEVE PREDICTED $1.25 PER GALLON EBITDA FOR FY

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and energy storage products in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company has market cap of $43.25 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $231.43. About 8.02M shares traded or 10.61% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. Another trade for 360 shares valued at $79,816 was made by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14. $25.00 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2. DENHOLM ROBYN M bought 1,000 shares worth $232,720.

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.11 billion. It operates in three divisions: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It has a 40.65 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for clients in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

