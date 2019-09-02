EPS for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Expected At $1.36; Shorts at Ryb Education American Depositary Shares EA (RYB) Lowered By 4.03%

Analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report $1.36 EPS on September, 19 before the open.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.49% from last quarter’s $1.34 EPS. DRI’s profit would be $164.78M giving it 22.24 P/E if the $1.36 EPS is correct. After having $1.76 EPS previously, Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s analysts see -22.73% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $120.98. About 905,098 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr

Ryb Education Inc American Depositary Shares EA (NYSE:RYB) had a decrease of 4.03% in short interest. RYB’s SI was 159,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.03% from 166,400 shares previously. With 56,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Ryb Education Inc American Depositary Shares EA (NYSE:RYB)’s short sellers to cover RYB’s short positions. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 4,409 shares traded. RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) has declined 70.68% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RYB News: 15/03/2018 – RYB EDUCATION INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARE $0.01; 15/03/2018 – RPT-RYB EDUCATION INC – LATE 2017’S MALTREATMENT OF CHILDREN UNDER CARE CASE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION; 15/03/2018 – RYB EDUCATION INC QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.01; 15/05/2018 – RYB Education 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 15/05/2018 – RYB EDUCATION INC RYB.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.09; 25/04/2018 – RYB Education, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RYB EDUCATION INC REPORTS (NOT EXPECTS) QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER ADS OF $0.06; 15/05/2018 – RYB EDUCATION INC RYB.N – SEES FY 2018 NET REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $154.9 MLN AND $166.1 MLN; 15/03/2018 – RPT-RYB EDUCATION INC QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.01; 15/03/2018 RYB Education 4Q Rev $39.1M

RYB Education, Inc. provides early childhood education services in China. The company has market cap of $179.67 million. It offers kindergarten preschool educational services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for kindergartens and primary schools. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops and sells educational services and products, such as teaching aids, educational toys, textbooks, and at-home education services and products to franchisees, as well as directly to a market of families.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $14.66 billion. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. It has a 21.27 P/E ratio.

