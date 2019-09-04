EPS for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Expected At $1.36; C21 INVESTMENTS ORDINARY SHARES CAN (CXXIF) Shorts Decreased By 87.5%

Analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report $1.36 EPS on September, 19 before the open.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.49% from last quarter’s $1.34 EPS. DRI’s profit would be $165.95M giving it 21.97 P/E if the $1.36 EPS is correct. After having $1.76 EPS previously, Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s analysts see -22.73% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.52. About 805,249 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute

C21 INVESTMENTS INC ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:CXXIF) had a decrease of 87.5% in short interest. CXXIF’s SI was 300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 87.5% from 2,400 shares previously. The stock increased 6.73% or $0.0387 during the last trading session, reaching $0.613. About 33,794 shares traded or 26.32% up from the average. C21 INVESTMENTS INC (OTCMKTS:CXXIF) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 16 analysts covering Darden (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Darden has $146 highest and $99 lowest target. $127.88’s average target is 6.99% above currents $119.52 stock price. Darden had 36 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained it with “Hold” rating and $120 target in Thursday, March 21 report. SunTrust maintained the shares of DRI in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DRI in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Maxim Group. Piper Jaffray maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Friday, March 22. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Loop Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Friday, June 21 report.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s (NYSE:DRI) Earnings In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Buy Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold Darden Restaurants, Inc. shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer &, New York-based fund reported 10,205 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 3,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Smith Asset Management Gru Ltd Partnership has 201,800 shares. Dumont And Blake Inv Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Adage Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 138,659 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% or 35,553 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Com owns 0.58% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 73,859 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Shine Inv Advisory Ser has 319 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Argent Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 9,055 shares. Moreover, Highlander Mgmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 60 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.09% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 300 shares.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $14.58 billion. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. It has a 21.01 P/E ratio.

