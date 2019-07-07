EPS for Dana (DAN) Expected At $0.90; ROOTS CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (RROTF) Shorts Lowered By 34.93%

ROOTS CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had a decrease of 34.93% in short interest. RROTF’s SI was 160,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 34.93% from 245,900 shares previously. With 6,800 avg volume, 24 days are for ROOTS CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:RROTF)’s short sellers to cover RROTF’s short positions. It closed at $2.6858 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report $0.90 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 21.62% from last quarter’s $0.74 EPS. DAN’s profit would be $129.50 million giving it 5.32 P/E if the $0.90 EPS is correct. After having $0.78 EPS previously, Dana Incorporated’s analysts see 15.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 1.14M shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 30.19% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 09/03/2018 – GKN HOLDERS TO GET 47.25% OF SHR CAPITAL OF DANA; 12/03/2018 – TRADE UNION UNITE- URGES GKN SHAREHOLDERS TO REJECT LATEST TAKEOVER BID FROM MELROSE; 22/03/2018 – Dana: Estimated Value for Programs Total More Than GBP300 Million; 26/03/2018 – Melrose Industries: Deal Allows Dana Access to eDrive Technology at Low Value; 10/04/2018 – Dana’s SPL® Lite Series Driveshafts Named Top 20 Product for 2018 by Heavy Duty Trucking; 22/03/2018 – DANA INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS BEEN SELECTED AS DRIVELINE SUPPLIER FOR NEW CHEVROLET SILVERADO 4500HD, 5500HD, AND 6500HD CHASSIS CAB TRUCKS; 03/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS DANA FIRST-TIME ‘BB+’ IDR; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – DANA SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJUSTED EPS IN 2019; 29/03/2018 – Dana ‘Acknowledges the Decision by a Majority of the Hldrs of GKN Plc to Accept the Proposal by Melrose Industries Plc to Acquire GKN’; 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Cash Consideration for GKN Driveline by £100 million

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of apparel, leather goods, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children under the Roots brand. The company has market cap of $127.02 million. The Company’s merchandise includes genuine leather, such as jackets, bags, and luggage; sweats casual apparel; kids and baby clothing; and leather furniture, linens, towels, and accessories. It has a 10.83 P/E ratio. The firm operates through two divisions, Direct-To-Consumer , and Partners and Other.

Dana Incorporated manufactures and sells driveline, sealing, and thermal-management products for vehicle manufacturers in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. It has a 6.7 P/E ratio. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, and modular assemblies for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars.

Among 6 analysts covering Dana Holding (NYSE:DAN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dana Holding had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24 target in Friday, February 15 report. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Hold” on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) rating on Tuesday, February 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $24 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) rating on Tuesday, March 12. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $23 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Dana Incorporated shares while 72 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 131.30 million shares or 0.01% more from 131.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 222,034 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com reported 129,176 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 70,080 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) or 105,707 shares. Huntington Financial Bank owns 150 shares. Principal Financial Gru stated it has 705,928 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 16,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc stated it has 18.13M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Weiss Multi reported 250,000 shares. 4,166 are held by Fmr Ltd Co. Millennium Mngmt Lc accumulated 688,008 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management owns 1.45M shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp owns 626,000 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.