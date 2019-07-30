EPS for CytRx (CYTR) Expected At $-0.06; Anchorage Capital Group Has Increased Bed Bath & Beyond (Put) (BBBY) Holding By $16.00 Million

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (BBBY) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anchorage Capital Group Llc acquired 1.00M shares as Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (BBBY)’s stock declined 6.21%. The Anchorage Capital Group Llc holds 4.00 million shares with $67.96M value, up from 3.00M last quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) now has $1.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 5.41M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING ITS NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BY FISCAL 2020; 20/03/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open in Greensboro, North Carolina; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Stark to Start Uncompensated Role as Senior Adviser to CEO Around June 4; 29/05/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open New Store in Burbank, California; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond offers to buy old Toys R Us gift cards for store credit; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBBY); 16/03/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s

Analysts expect CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $-0.1 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, CytRx Corporation’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.008 during the last trading session, reaching $0.34. About 92,019 shares traded. CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) has declined 60.23% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTR News: 03/05/2018 – CYTRX NAMES ERIC L. CURTIS AS PRESIDENT & COO; 08/05/2018 – CytRx 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 03/05/2018 – CytRx Coverage Assumed by H.C. Wainwright at Buy; 18/04/2018 – CYTRX PRESENTS STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BREAKTHROUGH DATA FOR; 19/03/2018 – CytRx Reports 2017 Financial Results; 15/03/2018 – CYTRX – ALL FOUR CANDIDATES ARE ELIGIBLE TO ADVANCE INTO IND -ENABLING STUDIES, GOAL OF FILING IND APPLICATIONS ON ONE/MORE CANDIDATES IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – CytRx Corporation to Present Breakthrough Data on Albumin Binding Ultra High Potency LADR™ Drug Candidates at the AACR 2018 Conference; 18/04/2018 – CytRx Presents Statistically Significant Breakthrough Data for Its Albumin Binding Ultra High Potency LADR™ Drug Candidates a; 09/04/2018 – CytRx Corporation to Present Breakthrough Data on Albumin Binding Ultra High Potency LADR™ Drug Candidates at the AACR 2018 C; 08/05/2018 – CYTRX CORP – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $35.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development firm specializing in oncology. The company has market cap of $11.44 million. The company's product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 78,159 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 70,200 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.03% or 36,800 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech invested 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Wellington Group Inc Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 132,750 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership owns 15,436 shares. Thompson Inv Management Inc owns 261,323 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 11.58M shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Renaissance Tech Lc has 5.22M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Psagot House Limited reported 7,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0% stake. Aqr Mngmt Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 6.65 million shares. First Manhattan holds 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) or 966 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 83,783 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Bed Bath \u0026 Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 9% are positive. Bed Bath \u0026 Beyond had 24 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) earned “Sell” rating by Loop Capital on Monday, February 11. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 12. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Sell” rating and $13 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of BBBY in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 11. Citigroup upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) rating on Monday, April 1. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $18 target. Raymond James upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $20 target. The stock of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold”.