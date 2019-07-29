EPS for Cytokinetics, (CYTK) Expected At $-0.53; Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Applied Materials Inc had 13 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold”. UBS maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) rating on Friday, May 17. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $4900 target. See Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs New Target: $48.0000 56.0000

08/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Da Davidson New Target: $55.0000 45.0000

19/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy Initiate

07/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Nomura 40.0000

17/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $49.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Susquehanna New Target: $34.0000 60.0000

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $59

15/02/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Hold New Target: $34 Maintain

Analysts expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to report $-0.53 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.92% from last quarter’s $-0.51 EPS. After having $-0.54 EPS previously, Cytokinetics, Incorporated’s analysts see -1.85% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.83. About 57,222 shares traded. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has risen 14.22% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTK News: 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy; 26/03/2018 – Cytokinetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy at the 2018 Annual Cure SMA Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cytokinetics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYTK); 17/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and Cure SMA Renew and Expand Partnership to Advance Education and Awareness of SMA; 01/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and the ALS Association Renew Partnership to Advance the Fight Against ALS; 17/05/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – URE SMA, CO ANNOUNCED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP TO INCREASE EDUCATION, AWARENESS AND FUNDRAISING FOR SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS STUDY DEMONSTRATED `SUFFICIENT STATISTICAL POWER`; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS REPORTS RELDESEMTIV PHASE 2 CLINICAL DATA; 26/04/2018 – Cytokinetics 1Q Loss/Shr 56c

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Cytokinetics, Incorporated shares while 22 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 36.41 million shares or 5.67% less from 38.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 84,399 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability reported 78,787 shares stake. Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 146,629 shares. 190 were reported by Us Commercial Bank De. 47,878 were accumulated by Pub Sector Pension Board. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 11,217 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fosun Ltd has 0.13% invested in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) for 18,438 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Lansdowne (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1.46M shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $10,920 activity. 1,500 shares valued at $10,920 were sold by Malik Fady Ibraham on Thursday, February 7.

Among 3 analysts covering Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cytokinetics Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Cantor Fitzgerald. H.C. Wainwright maintained Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) rating on Friday, February 22. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $21 target. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company has market cap of $682.84 million. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

More notable recent Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Key events this week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Cytokinetics (CYTK) Announces Preclinical Data Relating to CK-3773274 to be Presented at BCVS – StreetInsider.com” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cytokinetics Announces Completion of Enrollment in GALACTIC-HF, Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Omecamtiv Mecarbil in Patients With Heart Failure – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MOAT, GWRE, GIS, AMAT: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HSY, HON, AMAT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $47.22 billion. It operates through three divisions: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. It has a 14.15 P/E ratio. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, makes, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.