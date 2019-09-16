EPS for CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY) Expected At $-0.04; Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Sentiment Is 1.11

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 88 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 79 sold and reduced their equity positions in Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 33.26 million shares, up from 33.05 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Applied Industrial Technologies Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 60 Increased: 64 New Position: 24.

Analysts expect CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) to report $-0.04 EPS on October, 8.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 42.86% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, CytoDyn Inc.’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.0021 during the last trading session, reaching $0.383. About 689,230 shares traded or 57.88% up from the average. CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CytoDyn Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus infection. The company has market cap of $144.32 million. The Company’s lead product under development for HIV infection include PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment is 1 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 0 investors sold CytoDyn Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 575,200 shares or 0.00% without change from 575,200 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diversified Company invested 0% of its portfolio in CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY). Interocean Lc holds 0.01% or 334,700 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Co Ny, New York-based fund reported 15,000 shares.

Grace & White Inc Ny holds 2.92% of its portfolio in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. for 207,938 shares. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc owns 371,878 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has 1% invested in the company for 527,997 shares. The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.88% in the stock. Capital Management Associates Ny, a New York-based fund reported 6,500 shares.

Analysts await Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 14.52% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AIT’s profit will be $40.92M for 13.50 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.92% EPS growth.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. distributes industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. The firm offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It has a 15.56 P/E ratio. It operates in two divisions, Service Center-Based Distribution and Fluid Power Businesses.