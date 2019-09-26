EPS for CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) Expected At $0.89; Usca Ria Has Boosted Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake

Analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report $0.89 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 12.66% from last quarter’s $0.79 EPS. CONE’s profit would be $100.75 million giving it 21.67 P/E if the $0.89 EPS is correct. After having $0.90 EPS previously, CyrusOne Inc.’s analysts see -1.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $77.14. About 81,634 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal

Usca Ria Llc increased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 29.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Usca Ria Llc acquired 1,709 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)'s stock declined 7.20%. The Usca Ria Llc holds 7,445 shares with $1.47M value, up from 5,736 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $39.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $205.79. About 137,844 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1.

Among 4 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Constellation Brands has $26400 highest and $207 lowest target. $241’s average target is 17.11% above currents $205.79 stock price. Constellation Brands had 11 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Monday, June 24. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $221 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Tuesday, September 17 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $22700 target in Friday, September 20 report. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust , owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company has market cap of $8.73 billion. The firm provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The Company's clients operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, gas and oil, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services.

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust , owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company has market cap of $8.73 billion. The firm provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clients operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, gas and oil, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services.

