EPS for Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Expected At $0.24; Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund (MMU)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Analysts expect Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report $0.24 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 31.43% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. CY’s profit would be $88.64 million giving it 24.28 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.31. About 5.81M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc (MMU) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 18 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 15 trimmed and sold stakes in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 4.25 million shares, down from 4.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 8 Increased: 14 New Position: 4.

Among 2 analysts covering Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cypress Semiconductor has $23.8500 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $19.68’s average target is -15.57% below currents $23.31 stock price. Cypress Semiconductor had 5 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 30 report. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral” on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rice Hall James And Assocs Limited has 1.33% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 1.80M shares. Angelo Gordon L P owns 600,000 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. 64,484 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. 20,200 are held by Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corp. 265,587 were reported by Arizona State Retirement System. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Lp invested in 0.45% or 464,550 shares. Shelton Cap holds 24,446 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cwm Lc holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 1.88M shares. Teton Advsrs reported 82,900 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company owns 0.02% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 2.00 million shares. Blair William And Il reported 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Moreover, Next Inc has 0.23% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 97,302 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 1,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 60,000 were accumulated by Alpine Management Limited Liability Company.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, makes, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.61 billion. It operates in two divisions, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division and Memory Products Division. It has a 27.01 P/E ratio. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller , analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreen and fingerprint reader products; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy and ZigBee radios, and WICED development platforms for the Internet of things (IoT).

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. for 21,900 shares. Glovista Investments Llc owns 20,748 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Macroview Investment Management Llc has 0.09% invested in the company for 2,434 shares. The California-based Hollencrest Capital Management has invested 0.06% in the stock. Smith Moore & Co., a Missouri-based fund reported 17,586 shares.

The stock increased 0.59% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.55. About 113,938 shares traded or 41.60% up from the average. Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. (MMU) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $587.43 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It has a 14.79 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.