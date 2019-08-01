EPS for CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) Expected At $0.25; Prestige Brands International Has 1.11 Sentiment

Analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report $0.25 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 38.89% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. CYBR’s profit would be $9.40 million giving it 138.88 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, CyberArk Software Ltd.’s analysts see -28.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.88. About 623,393 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering

Prestige Brands International LLC (PBH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 99 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 89 trimmed and sold holdings in Prestige Brands International LLC. The institutional investors in our database now have: 62.91 million shares, down from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Prestige Brands International LLC in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 65 Increased: 70 New Position: 29.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software IT security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.22 billion. The firm offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. It has a 95.98 P/E ratio. The Company’s privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that provides a tool to manage and protect physical, virtual, or cloud assets; SSH Key Manager to store, rotate, and control access to SSH keys for preventing unauthorized access to privileged accounts; Privileged Session Manager that protects servers, applications, databases, and hypervisors from malware; and Privileged Threat Analytics that profiles and analyzes individual privileged user behavior and creates prioritized alerts when abnormal activity is detected.

Among 9 analysts covering CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. CyberArk had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, May 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Wedbush. Mizuho initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, May 6 with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained the shares of CYBR in report on Friday, March 22 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. for 198,850 shares. Lapides Asset Management Llc owns 151,300 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.7% invested in the company for 333,700 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 0.96% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 70,804 shares.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, makes, and distributes over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies.

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.6. About 812,427 shares traded or 93.13% up from the average. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) has declined 3.73% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500.