EPS for CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) Expected At $0.21; Calamos Advisors Has Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Calamos Advisors Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 2.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Calamos Advisors Llc acquired 74,492 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Calamos Advisors Llc holds 3.63 million shares with $485.68M value, up from 3.55M last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform

Analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report $0.21 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 32.26% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. CYBR’s profit would be $7.54M giving it 124.75 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, CyberArk Software Ltd.’s analysts see -43.24% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $104.79. About 630,895 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gardner Russo Gardner Lc has 3,795 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd invested in 1.43% or 55,003 shares. Cibc Mkts holds 1.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.78 million shares. Stillwater Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,941 shares. 150,721 were reported by Baltimore. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 2.12M shares. Forte Capital Llc Adv reported 0.68% stake. Garde Inc reported 78,737 shares. Lone Pine Lc holds 7.38 million shares or 6.15% of its portfolio. Moore Capital Management LP stated it has 150,000 shares. Ohio-based Bahl And Gaynor has invested 4.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 4.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 159,086 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Incorporated Ca reported 10,138 shares stake. Asset Management Gp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,323 shares. 93,619 were accumulated by Capital Investment Advisors Lc.

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 152,429 shares to 84,733 valued at $23.91 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) stake by 25,810 shares and now owns 206,104 shares. Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) was reduced too.

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 8.26% above currents $138.12 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. Raymond James maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Strong Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 25. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 19 report. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software IT security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.76 billion. The firm offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. It has a 67.09 P/E ratio. The Company’s privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that provides a tool to manage and protect physical, virtual, or cloud assets; SSH Key Manager to store, rotate, and control access to SSH keys for preventing unauthorized access to privileged accounts; Privileged Session Manager that protects servers, applications, databases, and hypervisors from malware; and Privileged Threat Analytics that profiles and analyzes individual privileged user behavior and creates prioritized alerts when abnormal activity is detected.