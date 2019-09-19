EPS for CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Expected At $0.38; SM Energy Company (SM) SI Increased By 33.18%

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) had an increase of 33.18% in short interest. SM’s SI was 12.07M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 33.18% from 9.07M shares previously. With 3.10 million avg volume, 4 days are for SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)’s short sellers to cover SM’s short positions. The SI to SM Energy Company’s float is 11.49%. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 4.62 million shares traded or 5.83% up from the average. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces 1Q Preview, Permian Outperformance, and Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY: PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M CORING; 26/03/2018 – SM Energy Announces Closing Of Powder River Basin Asset Sale And Provides Additional Updates; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – IN QTR, COSTS INCURRED $372 MLN AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND $367 MLN, SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ SM Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SM); 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO -ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING ASSETS IN WILLISTON BASIN AND ONE FOR SALE OF ITS THIRD-PARTY OPERATED ASSETS HALFF EAST; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND ABOUT $1.27B; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE

Analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report $0.38 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 26.67% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. CVBF’s profit would be $53.25M giving it 14.36 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, CVB Financial Corp.’s analysts see -2.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.83. About 842,701 shares traded or 15.10% up from the average. CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) has declined 6.93% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CVBF News: 10/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Charleston CVB unveils new travel planner, magazine for Kanawha Valley tourists; 09/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Charleston CVB executive `encouraged’ by plans to build hotel at former Sears site; 18/04/2018 – CVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 32C, EST. 30C; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 29/05/2018 – BRIEF-Fitch Says Transition to DTI in Italian CVB and RMBS Unaffected By Implementation Of European RMBS Criteria; 22/04/2018 – DJ CVB Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVBF); 21/03/2018 – CVB Financial Corp. Announces 114th Consecutive Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – CVB Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IMPLEMENTATION OF NEW EUROPEAN RMBS CRITERIA HAS NOT RESULTED IN NEGATIVE RATING ACTIONS ON ITALIAN CVB AND RMBS TRANSACTIONS; 29/05/2018 – Fitch: Smooth Transition to DTI in Italian CVB and RMBS

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $5,030 activity. Oswalt Hal W had bought 250 shares worth $5,030.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding firm for Citizens Business Bank that provides various banking and trust services for businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company has market cap of $3.06 billion. It operates in two divisions, Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers, and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. It has a 15.97 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit for business and personal accounts, as well as serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF). Huntington Savings Bank owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 227,028 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny has 35,831 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gradient Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF). National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% or 2.22M shares in its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering SM Energy (NYSE:SM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. SM Energy has $27 highest and $900 lowest target. $14.29’s average target is 34.94% above currents $10.59 stock price. SM Energy had 14 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) on Friday, August 30 with “Underweight” rating. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was reinitiated by Stephens with “Overweight” on Tuesday, June 18. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold SM Energy Company shares while 60 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 107.71 million shares or 5.61% more from 101.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup owns 419,166 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 30,600 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 0.01% or 519,313 shares. Bokf Na reported 56,975 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 6,603 shares. Systematic Fincl Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Moreover, Jane Street Group Limited Co has 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 186 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership reported 110,702 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bancorporation has 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 16,799 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 15,828 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel reported 0.07% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $200,271 activity. The insider Copeland David W bought 10,000 shares worth $127,121. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $73,150 was made by Ottoson Javan D on Tuesday, May 7.