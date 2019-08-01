EPS for Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) Expected At $-0.16; Coatue Management Trimmed Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake

Analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to report $-0.16 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 45.45% from last quarter’s $-0.11 EPS. After having $-0.59 EPS previously, Cutera, Inc.’s analysts see -72.88% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $25.56. About 72,643 shares traded. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 33.87% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 21/05/2018 – Cutera at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Rev $34.1M; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $179.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 CUTERA INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 18 TO 20 PCT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cutera Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUTR); 14/05/2018 – Cutera Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $178 MLN TO $181 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Cutera Celebrates 20 Years of Best-In-Class Product Innovation

Coatue Management Llc decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 0.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc sold 13,662 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 1.69 million shares with $602.73M value, down from 1.70 million last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $141.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $322.99. About 6.26 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Netflix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFLX); 16/04/2018 – Netflix Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN ECOMMERCE FIRMS; 06/04/2018 – Lost in Space, Netflix – absurdly contrived, yet gripping; 13/04/2018 – Mercury News: TV tonight: ‘Lost in Space’ reboot soars onto Netflix; 17/04/2018 – Tech Up After Netflix Earnings — Tech Roundup; 28/03/2018 – Netflix Appoints Former U.S. National Security Advisor and UN Ambassador Susan Rice to Its Board; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International SVOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 05/03/2018 – Netflix to give parents more control over access to content; 14/05/2018 – VODACOM HAS PARTNERSHIP WITH NETFLIX TO SHOW VIDEO CONTENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $474,431 activity. 28,166 shares valued at $471,137 were bought by PLANTS J DANIEL on Friday, May 31.

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, makes, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $358.79 million. The firm offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. Buckingham Research downgraded the shares of NFLX in report on Friday, March 8 to “Neutral” rating. Wolfe Research initiated it with “Buy” rating and $442 target in Thursday, June 20 report. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Monday, March 25.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity. Sweeney Anne M sold 7,607 shares worth $2.74M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.