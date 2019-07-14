EPS for Curtiss-Wright (CW) Expected At $1.78; Rodgers Brothers Boosted By $697,200 Its Old Republic Intl (ORI) Position

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased Old Republic Intl Corp (ORI) stake by 43.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rodgers Brothers Inc acquired 34,860 shares as Old Republic Intl Corp (ORI)’s stock rose 7.40%. The Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 115,635 shares with $2.42M value, up from 80,775 last quarter. Old Republic Intl Corp now has $7.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 1.11M shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 8.70% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI); 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 14/05/2018 – Old Republic Declares Regular Second Quarter Cash Dividend Of 19.5 Cents Per Share

Analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) to report $1.78 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.11% from last quarter's $1.8 EPS. CW's profit would be $76.13 million giving it 17.85 P/E if the $1.78 EPS is correct. After having $1.30 EPS previously, Curtiss-Wright Corporation's analysts see 36.92% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $127.12. About 309,922 shares traded or 12.91% up from the average. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 13.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and overhauls precision components, and engineered services and products primarily to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.44 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. It has a 19.42 P/E ratio. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves primarily to the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $3.53 million activity. 9,944 Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) shares with value of $1.14M were sold by Adams David Charles. 2,005 shares were sold by Ferdenzi Paul J, worth $230,575. Jakubowitz Harry sold 684 shares worth $78,681. Quinly Tom P had sold 3,833 shares worth $440,833. TYNAN GLENN E also sold $408,453 worth of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) shares. Shares for $143,750 were sold by FULLER S MARCE. $75,299 worth of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) shares were sold by Farkas K Christopher.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $120,928 activity. Shares for $4,504 were bought by KOVALESKI CHARLES J on Wednesday, June 12. ZUCARO ALDO C bought $99,350 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

