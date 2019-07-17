EPS for Curtiss-Wright (CW) Expected At $1.78; PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA ORDINARY SHAR (PGEJF) Sellers Decreased By 5.97% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) to report $1.78 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.11% from last quarter’s $1.8 EPS. CW’s profit would be $76.14M giving it 17.86 P/E if the $1.78 EPS is correct. After having $1.30 EPS previously, Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s analysts see 36.92% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $127.15. About 180,597 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 13.44% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright To Utilize $50 Million In Repatriated Foreign Cash To Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 30/04/2018 – ONTIC BUYS NEW PRODUCT LINE FROM CURTISS-WRIGHT CONTROLS; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT TO UTILIZE $50M IN REPATRIATED FOREIGN CASH TO; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT – THE ADDITIONAL REPURCHASE ACTIVITY WILL BE CONDUCTED CONCURRENTLY WITH CO’S ONGOING $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright 1Q Net $43.6M; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT GETS $85M CONTRACT FOR NAVY AIRCRAFT PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright 1Q EPS 98c; 03/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Completes Acquisition Of Dresser-Rand Government Business; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program

PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:PGEJF) had a decrease of 5.97% in short interest. PGEJF’s SI was 5.12 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.97% from 5.45 million shares previously. With 2,800 avg volume, 1830 days are for PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:PGEJF)’s short sellers to cover PGEJF’s short positions. It closed at $1.88 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More recent PGS ASA (OTCMKTS:PGEJF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Petroleum Geo-Services (PGSVY) Presents At Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Petroleum Geo-Services ASA ADR 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TGS Nopec Geophysical – An Oil Data Service Provider Geared And Ready For A Cyclical Upswing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 09, 2017 was also an interesting one.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, a marine geophysical company, provides a range of seismic and reservoir services worldwide. The company has market cap of $459.87 million. It operates in four business areas: Marine Contract, MultiClient, Operations, and Imaging & Engineering. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is involved in the acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation of seismic data to gas and oil companies.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and overhauls precision components, and engineered services and products primarily to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.44 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. It has a 19.43 P/E ratio. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves primarily to the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing.

Among 2 analysts covering Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Curtiss-Wright had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Robert W. Baird.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $2.75 million activity. Another trade for 2,005 shares valued at $230,575 was made by Ferdenzi Paul J on Thursday, February 7. 7,000 shares were sold by Adams David Charles, worth $777,000. Farkas K Christopher sold $75,299 worth of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) on Thursday, February 7. TYNAN GLENN E had sold 3,553 shares worth $408,453. The insider Quinly Tom P sold $440,833. Jakubowitz Harry also sold $78,681 worth of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) on Thursday, February 7. 1,250 shares were sold by FULLER S MARCE, worth $143,750 on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.